Phillies Need To Adjust Deadline Plans With Bryan De La Cruz Emergence

There isn’t a team in baseball that needs to make some moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline more than the Philadelphia Phillies.

They are mired in a brutal slump to start the second half. The Phillies are 3-9 since returning from the break, losing series to the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.

Pressure is mounting for Dave Dombrowski to bring in some help and give this core one last chance to make a run in October. However, his plans can adjust slightly, given the emergence of Bryan De La Cruz.

Called up on July 21 from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he has made his presence felt and helped stabilize the team’s lineup when they are facing off against left-handed pitching. Adding a right-handed batter was near the top of their priority list, but he has performed well enough that Dombrowski can focus his efforts elsewhere.

Bryan De La Cruz making most of chance with Phillies

Jul 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryan de la Cruz (41) hits a double in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in a right-handed hitter is likely something he still wants to do to balance out the lineup, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be an outfielder any longer. If there is a right-handed hitting infielder the team likes, interim manager Don Mattingly will have to do some shuffling around, but it is feasible.

De La Cruz can handle starting against southpaws, with Derek Hill and Edmundo Sosa rounding out the outfield. Not a star-studded group by any means, but if they continue proving capable of performing against left-handed pitching as they have, it will help the team immensely. And if another right-handed hitting outfielder is added, Sosa can play an infield spot.

In his first five games with the Phillies, De La Cruz recorded at least one hit in all of them, with multiple base knocks in three contests. That earned him a spot in the starting lineup on July 29 despite the Marlins starting a right-handed pitcher in Ryan Gusto.

WELCOME TO PHILADELPHIA, BRYAN DE LA CRUZ! pic.twitter.com/qVnE3KrUaj — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2026

While his hitting streak was snapped, De La Cruz did record another RBI when he hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning to score J.T. Realmuto.

It will be interesting to see if more opportunities come for the veteran outfielder against right-handed pitching given how much Gabriel Rincones Jr. has struggled in the Major Leagues to this point.

For now, Philadelphia has to continue riding the hot hand for as long as he can keep producing. Proving he can handle himself against southpaws will make life much easier for Dombrowski ahead of the trade deadline, enabling him to put a little more effort into upgrading the pitching staff.

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