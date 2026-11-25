The Philadelphia Phillies have not had an ideal offseason, and they have seemingly lost a key piece from the team last year.

Following a bit of a disappointing campaign that resulted in the Phillies being eliminated early from the postseason once again, they were a team that entered the offseason with a desire to shake things up a bit.

With a veteran core and some bad contracts, what exactly they would entail was hard to predict, but one long-time starter for the team has left. According to Jon Morosi, Alec Bohm has signed with the Kansas City Royals, ending his career with the Phillies.

As an All-Star in 2024, there were some bright spots for the team, but there were also a lot of moments in which he struggled. With Bohm leaving, it does clear the path for the top prospect of the Phillies to be the starter.

Path Cleared for Miller

Feb 25, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (96) slides safely into second base against Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bohm reportedly signing with the Royals, third base is officially a position of need for the Phillies. It seemed like the two sides were going to be parting ways with their desire to have a new look, and that has been the case.

For Philadelphia, there have been some ups and downs with Bohm, and consistency was seemingly always an issue. However, this is a team that needs help on the right side of the plate, and Bohm was the best hitter for them as a right-hander.

Now, with Bohm leaving, it clears the way for top prospect Aidan Miller to take the job. Even though he might be seen more as a shortstop long-term, he’s got experience at third base and played there quite a bit.

Philadelphia has a desire to get younger, and letting Bohm go and starting Miller will help achieve that at the hot corner. However, while the young slugger is a good player, he has never played in the majors, and giving him the starting job does come with some risk. It would behoove the Phillies to get some veteran help, but options at third base are not great.

A back injury kept him out for most of the 2026 campaign in the minors, but when healthy, he is certainly capable of being what the Phillies are looking for. Overall, it wasn’t too much of a surprise to see Bohm leave, and now they will be relying on Miller to live up to the hype as a top prospect.