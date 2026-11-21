The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason and have been a bit quiet so far. With a few major needs to address, Philadelphia will have to start making some moves soon if they want to improve and remain a contender.

Coming into the winter, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future of baseball for 2027. While the labor talks will be the hot topic, teams are still trying to navigate this offseason.

For the Phillies, they have some pretty clear needs after a disappointing 2026 campaign. Even though this was a team that made the playoffs, Philadelphia was eliminated in the Wild Card Round, making it the third straight year in which it was an early exit.

Now, as the team seeks improvements, one area they will be looking to get some help is in their lineup. There are a few positions of need currently, but the outfield figures to be the most pressing.

One player who could make sense for the team to pursue in free agency now after being non-tendered is former slugger Matt Vierling.

Phillies Should Reunite With Vierling

Jul 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling (8) hits a triple in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t too much of a surprise to see Vierling’s contract non-tendered by the Tigers. For the last two years, he has dealt with some injuries, and the production hasn’t been great.

However, as a right-handed hitter, that will be appealing to the Phillies, and so too is his ability to play both the outfield and third base. With Alec Bohm being a free agent, Aidan Miller figures to be the guy who is going to be taking over there. However, he is still young and unproven in the majors, and having a veteran like Vierling as a potential option is wise.

Furthermore, if Miller hits the ground running, a right-handed slugger in the outfield would be welcomed.

When looking back at the 2024 campaign when he was healthy, Vierling slashed .257/.312/.423 with 16 home runs and 57 RBI. Having an OPS over .700 is solid, and he was a good hitter for the Tigers.

As a right-handed hitter, the numbers are much better against left-handed pitching as expected, and Vierling is set up for success against them. While adding Vierling wouldn’t be a major needle mover of a signing, he fits a couple of needs for the team and could be a solid depth addition. Since he is a hitter who can play a couple of positions of need, he checks a lot of boxes.