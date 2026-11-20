An under-the-radar need for the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason is adding depth to the lineup and bench.

There are goals in place to scale back the playing time for some of the veterans on the roster. The Phillies already have a plan in place to split first base and designated hitter between Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. They want an upgrade behind the plate to complement J.T. Realmuto.

Upgrading the bench would have plenty of positives, creating some competition amongst players who would have to perform well to hold onto their spots. However, there are a lot of holes to fill, and Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins is someone Philadelphia should be keeping an eye on ahead of the non-tender deadline.

As shared by Jon Morosi of MLB Network, he is a name to keep an eye on. Eligible for arbitration, with a projected salary of $5.1 million per MLB Trade Rumors, the Twins could strongly consider him as a non-tender candidate.

Royce Lewis is a name to follow today.



He is eligible for salary arbitration, and the Twins are considering 3 options: tender, non-tender, and trade.@MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2026

Even if Minnesota offers him a contract, he is someone the team is considering as a trade chip. The Phillies need to be paying close attention to how this situation plays out because Lewis is someone who can help fill some of the voids on the roster.

Alec Bohm, Luis Arraez and Edmundo Sosa are all free agents currently. That is a lot of infield depth to lose. Even if the Phillies are comfortable turning to top prospects such as Aidan Miller and Bryan Rincon to fill roles on the Major League roster, the team needs more depth.

Lewis could address that depth need given the defensive versatility that he possesses. He made a positive impact with the glove, recording +1 Defensive Runs Saved in 2026. With experience playing every position in the infield, he can be a useful piece of the puzzle, able to fill any gap.

Royce Lewis would be great fit for Phillies lineup

Sep 1, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis (23) celebrates hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his entire Big League career, he has been right about average, or slightly above average, in Fielding Run Value. He may not be elite at any one spot, but he won’t hurt the team either. For the Philadelphia, that presents a sizable upgrade from the league-worst defense they played last season.

Under team control through 2028 and turning only 28 years old next May, Lewis addresses the team’s need for some more youth on the roster and would be more than just a one-year stopgap in the infield.

Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, but on an encouraging note, the number of games he has played has increased each season of his Major League career, with a single-season high of 125 this past year.

A right-handed hitter, he also helps balance out a roster that leans left-handed. He would be an ideal replacement and won’t break the bank, an important factor given how much money is tied up in the aging core of the roster.

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