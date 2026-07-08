Phillies Activate Brad Keller Along With Another Surprising Move

The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen is getting some much-needed help in the form of veteran Brad Keller.

The team’s big free agent signing hasn’t pitched since June 13, but after making two rehab appearances, he has been cleared to return to the Big League squad. His return during the Cincinnati Reds series was expected; the team just wanted to ensure he got some rest between his final rehab appearance and returning to the Phillies.

Getting him back will be a nice boost to the bridge, getting the ball to closer Jhoan Duran. Orion Kerkering has been excellent, but interim manager Don Mattingly hasn’t had many other pitchers to rely on late in games.

Keller, who was finding his groove before the injury, will help. Alas, he isn’t the only player making his return to the Major Leagues.

Alan Rangel rejoining Phillies along with Brad Keller

Jun 27, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Alan Rangel (57) pitches against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Lochlahn March on X, Philadelphia has made multiple moves with its pitching staff. Lou Trivino is heading to the injured list with right thoracic muscle spasm, retroactive to July 7.

Taking his spot on the roster will be Alan Rangel. Sent down after his most recent outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 2, he is set to start Game 2 of the series against the Reds and will be opposed by their star, Chase Burns.

Rangel has been solid as the No. 5 starter in the rotation, taking the place of the ineffective Andrew Painter. He has thrown 13 innings in three outings with a 3.46 ERA and 3.89 FIP, striking out 12.

There have been some struggles keeping opponents off base, allowing 12 hits, issuing six walks and hitting a batter. But he has more often than not escaped without any major damage being done.

The Phillies announced these roster moves. Alan Rangel will start today vs. the Reds: pic.twitter.com/0OkhnEqA9Z — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) July 8, 2026

Along with Trivino heading on the injured list, the other move the Phillies made to make room for Keller’s arrival was to option Seth Johnson back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Dominant in Triple-A this season with a 1.33 ERA in 27 innings, Philadelphia gave Johnson a shot when they started shaking up the bullpen after Keller was injured and Tanner Banks joined Painter at Lehigh Valley.

Alas, he was unable to make the most of his opportunity. Johnson made eight appearances and gave up two runs apiece in three of them. He didn’t allow a single hit in the five outings he had without allowing a run, but walks were a major issue.

Seven free passes were issued in 7.2 innings of work. Some would say that he was effectively wild, racking up 10 strikeouts in the process and only allowing four hits. But his 7.04 ERA was not going to get the job done.

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