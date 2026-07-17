Phillies’ Loss to Mets Highlights One Big Roster Need

The Major League Baseball All-Star break is now in the rear view mirror, and on Thursday, the Philadelphia Phillies started the second half of their regular season by hosting the struggling New York Mets.

The Mets came into Citizens Bank Park with a 40-57 record, which put them in last place in the National League East. The Phillies, meanwhile, were 54-43 and closing the gap between them and the first-place Atlanta Braves.

But Philadelphia wasn't able to start the second half of its schedule the right way. Aaron Nola started on the mound, gave up the first three runs of the game, and received no run support himself, leading to a 4-1 loss.

Once upon a time, Nola was an All-Star back in 2018. But these days, he has been struggling to deny hits to opposing batters, and including Thursday's game, he has a dismal 3-7 record and a 5.68 earned run average. He has also given up a National League-high 23 home runs this year.

Phillies need starting pitching help

Jul 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone has been talking about the Phillies' need for help in the outfield and a right-handed threat at the plate. But despite the presence of Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez, the team needs to add another reliable starting pitcher to its staff.

The MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 3, so Philadelphia has some time to examine its options and put something together. But the feeling is that the team doesn't have the assets to actually pull off a consequential trade, at least partly because its farm system is lacking and hasn't produced enough attractive young prospects.

Let's face it, Tarik Skubal is not coming to Philly. Not a chance. In fact, there is talk that he could be headed to the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and if that happens, many fans of other teams, including Phillies fans, could end up rioting.

There has been some chatter that the Phillies could be interested in Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan, a 30-year-old who has made the All-Star Game in both of the last two seasons. He has a rock-solid 2.85 ERA this season, but his asking price, like Skubal's asking price, could be beyond what Philadelphia is able and willing to give up.

FINAL: Mets 4, Phillies 1 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 17, 2026

Something needs to be done to beef up the team's roster for the stretch run. The Dodgers have the best record in all of MLB despite seeing multiple key players, such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Edwin Diaz, go down with injuries.

Elsewhere in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers continue to look formidable, and with five-time All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr. set to return to the Braves soon, the Phillies need to do everything they can to keep pace.

With Wheeler, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber getting long in the tooth, now is the time to strike while the iron is at least somewhat hot.

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