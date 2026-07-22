Analysts Are Bullish on Phillies Chances To Win World Series

Ever since the Philadelphia Phillies turned their season around following an alarming 9-19 start, there has been a growing feeling that they may have the best chance of any team, at least in the National League, of taking down the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this fall.

On Monday, they started a three-game home series against the Dodgers and defeated Shohei Ohtani and crew in a 10-7 shootout. It was just one game, but Philadelphia made a statement, especially when Ohtani, the probable National League MVP, went hitless in four at-bats.

The team then had a 56-45 record, and while it still trails the first-place Atlanta Braves by a few games in the National League East standings, its momentum over the last three months or so is unmistakable.

In a recent article by The Athletic (subscription required), MLB analysts were polled on a number of topics, including who will win the NL pennant and who will win the World Series. The Phillies came in tied for second in both categories -- 14% of respondents said the team will come out of the National League, and 9% said it will win the whole thing.

Phillies receive a lot of support as predicted World Series champions

Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly (8) walks infield coach Bobby Dickerson off of the field after arguing with umpires in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. The Reds lost 4-1 to the Phillies. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It’s clearly the Dodgers vs. The Field," wrote Tim Britton. "Among teams in the latter, I think the Phillies might be positioned best to take down Los Angeles. They played them tight in the NLDS last year, and they have Zack Wheeler back this year."

Zack Wheeler has gone through a resurgence of sorts after a blood clot was discovered near his shoulder nearly a year ago. He underwent surgery and plenty of rehab, but he's having arguably the best year of his career with a 2.13 earned run average, a WHIP of .892 and a 10-1 record through his first 15 starts.

Fellow starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez had a solid outing on Monday and boasts a 2.71 ERA, which ranks 11th in Major League Baseball. While Philadelphia's relief pitching is lacking, Jhoan Duran has posted a 1.32 ERA and is allowing a .202 batting average so far this year.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins in front of the best fans in baseball!



Here's to many, many more. pic.twitter.com/Au7VpYsofP — Citizens Bank Park (@PhilliesCBP) July 21, 2026

On offense, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber continue to light up the scoreboard, and Schwarber is leading everyone with 33 home runs. Left fielder Brandon Marsh has elevated his play this year, and Trea Turner has batted .319 with a .963 OPS, 18 RBIs and seven homers in his last 22 contests.

After this current series with the Dodgers, the Phillies will play three straight against the New York Yankees starting on Friday. In September, they will play four straight at home against Atlanta and then three straight versus the Braves on the road.

These will all be opportunities for them to prove that they're ready to take down the Dodgers, as well as baseball's other heavyweights, when it matters most.

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