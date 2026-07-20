Cristopher Sanchez Has Great Shot at Winning Cy Young Award

The Philadelphia Phillies have their issues when it comes to pitching.

Aaron Nola has struggled for much of this season, and their relief pitching has left a lot to be desired. It is thought that the team is looking for help with its pitching staff on the trade market ahead of Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline.

But the Phillies' star power is undeniable. They're getting a career-best effort this year from 36-year-old Zack Wheeler, who is just under one calendar year removed from undergoing surgery to eliminate a blood clot that could've been life-threatening had it not been found as quickly as it was.

Meanwhile, Cristopher Sanchez was rewarded for his strong play by being named to the All-Star game for the second time in three years, starting for the National League Team.

Cristopher Sanchez a top candidate for NL Cy Young Award

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) on the mound during the first inning during the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanchez's play hasn't been perfect, but he has a 2.62 earned run average, which is seventh in Major League Baseball, and he's fourth in strikeouts with 144.

When The Athletic surveyed its MLB staff (subscription required) to find out who it felt would win this year's Cy Young Award, Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers got 68% of the vote. It's no wonder why. He is an absolute beast who leads everyone with a 1.62 earned run average, a WHIP of 0.757 and 167 strikeouts.

But Sanchez came in second with 27% of the vote. In other words, he has a shot.

His struggles in away games over the years have been well-documented. While his ERA is a sizzling 0.86 at Citizens Bank Park, it is an anemic 4.97 away from Philadelphia this year. In his last two starts on the road, he gave up a total of 22 hits.

Cristopher Sanchez has produced at a Cy Young-level

Jun 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Sanchez has also pitched some gems this year. He blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates in an 8-0 win on June 30, and he pitched another shutout against the Pirates, this time in Western Pennsylvania, on May 16. He has a solid 11-4 record so far this year, and other than his rookie year in 2021, when he started just one contest, that is the highest winning percentage of his career.

The 29-year-old will be seriously tested when he starts on the mound on Monday for the first of three straight games against the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. As everyone knows, the Dodgers have a star-studded lineup that includes 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, former MVP Mookie Betts and, of course, the irrepressible Shohei Ohtani.

A victory on Monday will surely raise eyebrows across Major League Baseball for both Sanchez and the Phillies as a whole.

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