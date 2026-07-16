Phillies Correctly Hold Spot in Latest MLB Power Rankings

When the Philadelphia Phillies started the 2026 Major League Baseball season 9-19, everyone in the Delaware Valley region was sounding the doomsday alarm.

The team, which is just three years removed from a National League Championship Series and four years removed from a trip to the World Series, was clearly in disarray despite a talented roster, and it decided to get rid of then-manager Rob Thomson.

Since then, with Don Mattingly serving as their interim manager, the Phillies have gotten hot and now have a 54-43 record. If the regular season ended today, they would make the playoffs as a wild-card team, and they're just two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

With the MLB All-Star Game, which took place in Philly on Tuesday, now in the past tense, MLB.com came out with its latest power rankings. The two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers remain in the top spot, which is Captain Obvious stuff, since they obviously have the most talented team in baseball.

Phillies remain in top five of latest MLB power rankings

Jul 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where did Philadelphia come in on this list? A very strong fifth, just ahead of the New York Yankees.

"The goal for this veteran Phillies team is to win a World Series title before everybody gets too old to reasonably make another run," wrote Will Leitch. "Since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager in late April, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball. So that World Series win they want so badly is very much on the table."

The Phillies boast position players such as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh, all of whom were in this year's All-Star Game, as well as high-level pitchers such as Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez.

Harper, Schwarber and shortstop Trea Turner are 33 years of age, Wheeler is 36, and catcher J. T. Realmuto is 35. All bets are off as far as how many more serviceable years any of those men have left in their bodies.

Dave Dombrowski pull off deadline magic again?

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been a lot of talk about potential moves and trade targets for Philadelphia ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. In addition to some younger blood, the team needs pitching help, as well as help in the outfield and a right-handed threat at the plate.

It is questionable whether it has the trade capital to make a meaningful move happen. But it is thought that team president David Dombrowski will be aggressive when looking to upgrade the roster, and if one is secured, perhaps the Phillies will have a real shot at upsetting the Dodgers this October.

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