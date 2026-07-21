Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies Made Major Statement Against Dodgers

As well as the Philadelphia Phillies have played since starting the Major League Baseball season 9-19, there have been questions and perhaps even doubts about whether they can beat the best teams in the sport when it matters most, i.e., in October and possibly November.

On Monday, they had their first real opportunity to prove that they could do just that when they started a three-game home series against the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers are well ahead of the pack, with the exception of the Milwaukee Brewers, in the standings, and their lineup can almost seem like an All-Star team at times. In Monday's game, former MVP Mookie Betts was hot, making contact with the ball in four of his five at-bats and hitting two home runs for a total of three runs batted in.

While the Phillies gave up a total of seven runs, they were able to shut down Shohei Ohtani, who went hitless in four at-bats. Starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez faced Ohtani three times and forced two strikeouts and one groundout against the living legend.

Phillies beat Dodgers in high-scoring Game 1

May 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) throws after forcing out Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages (44) during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia downed Los Angeles 10-7, and it was another piece of evidence that perhaps it can at least be competitive with Los Angeles in a playoff setting. As Todd Zolecki of MLB.com pointed out, Ohtani has never really done well against Sanchez.

"Ohtani has faced Sánchez 25 times in his career, including the postseason. He has four hits, all singles. He has struck out 12 times. He has not walked."

Even better, one of the only three pitchers to hold Ohtani to a lower batting average than Sanchez has is a member of the Phillies' starting rotation.

"Valdez, Gerrit Cole and Jesús Luzardo are the only pitchers to have held Ohtani to a lower batting average than Sánchez’s .160 (min. 25 ABs)."

Game 1 to the good guys#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/NFQ5U4qqez — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 21, 2026

Ohtani may be the greatest player in baseball history, but he isn't invincible. Philadelphia has a hole or two in its starting pitching rotation, and its relief pitching leaves plenty to be desired, but its star pitchers appear to be able to hold down Ohtani just enough.

Offensively, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, Philly's two biggest threats at the plate, were quiet on Monday. But Trea Turner continued his improved play of late with three hits in five at-bats and three RBIs, with all three RBIs coming on a home run in the bottom of the second inning that gave the team a 4-0 lead.

The Phillies now have a 56-45 record and are three games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East. There is lots of baseball left to be played this summer, but another win over Los Angeles in the next couple of days would be a sizable feather in their cap.

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