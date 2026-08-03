Andrew Painter Could Solve One Trade Deadline Need for Phillies

With the MLB trade deadline set for Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to be a team to keep an eye on. The Phillies have multiple needs and should be quite aggressive. However, one need could potentially be solved internally.

Following losing their first four series to begin the second half of the year, the Phillies were finally able to win a series against the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend with a rain-shortened finale on Sunday.

Even though they have struggled in the second half, there is still reason to believe that they can be a contender in the National League. Philadelphia still has a ton of star power on their roster, but sometimes they have come up short.

When looking at the team now, the depth of the organization has emerged as a problem, and there are simply too many holes right now. Even though they could make the playoffs as is, this is a franchise that has much higher expectations than that.

Recently, even though there has been a good amount of negativity of late, the team did see a really strong outing from starting pitcher Andrew Painter. Due to that strong showing, the team might alter their deadline plans.

Painter’s Success Could Alter Deadline Plans

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the team having multiple needs, it will be interesting to see if Philadelphia is going to make multiple moves to try and improve. Currently, the needs for the team are in all three major areas, with the starting rotation, lineup, and bullpen all having holes.

For the rotation, the Phillies are fortunate to have a really strong trio with Zack Wheeler, Christopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo. However, the backend of the rotation has been a mess, and that has cost them quite a bit.

Aaron Nola has struggled, and the fifth spot of the rotation has been a mess. On Friday, it was the young right-hander coming back to the majors after showing some promising results of late in the minors.

In a no-decision, he provided the Phillies with six innings of work and allowed just two runs while striking out six batters. While he still has plenty to prove, Philadelphia is still very high on him, and he could be a major difference-maker for them down the stretch.

Painter, not too long ago, was considered the top prospect in the system, and while he has struggled to start his career, could still be a great pitcher for years to come. While it would be a risk, Painter could be exactly what the team is looking for.