Cristopher Sanchez Reveals What Fueled Him Against Orioles

The Philadelphia Phillies have been bleeding massively of late.

They lost 10 of their first 13 games following the Major League Baseball All-Star break, and their chances of overtaking the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East have all but disappeared.

After the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Phillies 6-4 in the first game of a three-game series on Friday, Cristopher Sanchez took the mound on Saturday at Camden Yards. He proceeded to deliver a gem: 11 strikeouts, two hits and no runs allowed in six innings pitched. While he twice allowed Baltimore to load the bases, he bailed himself out both times and allowed Philadelphia to walk away with a 5-0 win.

Sanchez said afterward that Orioles players were yelling at him from the dugout, but that he used it as motivation to perform as well as he did, via MLB.com.

Orioles trash talk motivated Cristopher Sanchez

Jul 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) walks off the field during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, they were yelling some stuff, some things,” Sánchez said via the team’s interpreter following Saturday night’s 5-0 victory over the Orioles at Camden Yards. “But what they don't know is those types of things motivate me. I saw one of their coaches talking a little, but you know, again, I take that as fuel. That fuels me, and I just get motivated about that.”

With the All-Star starting pitcher holding things down, the Phillies' hitters were able to do their thing with minimal stress. Bryan De La Cruz opened up the scoring in the top of the fifth inning with an RBI single, and Alex Bohm, Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford then broke things open in the top of the eighth inning.

Saturday's game was notable and important for Sanchez, given his struggles on the road this year. Coming into that contest, he had a 1.28 earned run average at home, but away from Citizens Bank Park, his ERA was 4.97. Saturday was the first time he had blanked an opposing team on the road since a 3-0 win over the San Diego Padres on May 27.

Still, Sanchez earned his second trip to the All-Star Game this season. While the Phillies have definite holes in the pitching staff, especially when it comes to their bullpen, he has shown the ability to mask some of those holes -- at least when he is on his game.

Double digit Sanchie Saturday 😤 pic.twitter.com/F0HYqxC3Cz — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 2, 2026

Saturday's game improved his ERA on the season to 2.61, which is eighth in the majors, and it gave Philadelphia a 58-53 record, putting it eight games behind the Braves.

It also has to be mindful of the wild-card standings, as it leads the Padres by just one game for the National League's last wild-card playoff spot. But if Sanchez starts to perform more consistently in away games, the team should be able to lock down a postseason berth and perhaps even rebuild some momentum over the second half of the summer.

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