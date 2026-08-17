Andrew Painter Deserves Credit for Keeping Phillies in Game With Twins

The Philadelphia Phillies entered their series with the Minnesota Twins in a rough spot.

They had played 13 consecutive days, with multiple extra-inning games taxing their already overworked bullpen. In need of their starting pitchers to step up, they received some excellent performances in the first two games of the series.

Aaron Nola was excellent over five innings in the Field of Dreams Game, leading to a 7-1 victory. After a day off, Jesus Luzardo was dealing across 6.2 innings, helping the Phillies get a 9-1 win at Target Field.

With a sweep within reach, Andrew Painter took the mound in the series finale. Things could not have gotten off to a worse start, as he gave up three hits, walked two batters and hit another in the bottom of the first inning. The biggest blow was a grand slam by Brooks Lee.

Andrew Painter deserves credit for gutsy performance against Twins

Aug 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looked as if Philadelphia was going to have to turn to the bullpen early for mop-up duty, but Painter had other plans. He buckled down after that disastrous bottom of the first and did everything he could to keep his team in the game.

The rookie battled through five total innings of work, allowing only one more run: a solo home run by Kody Clemens in the bottom of the third. So, after that brutal first inning, Painter allowed only three more hits and one more walk over his final four frames.

It was exactly what the Phillies needed from him, because their offense would finally wake up later in the game. In the top of the sixth inning, the first three batters all reached base against Dean Kramer.

Kyle Schwarber drew a walk, Bryson Stott followed with a single and Bryce Harper drew a walk to load the bases. Luis Arraez didn’t come through with a hit, but he scratched across the team’s first run of the game with an RBI groundout.

That brought Alec Bohm to the plate, and he continued his hot streak. After going 5-for-5 the previous night, he put Philadelphia right back in the game with a three-run home run, cutting the deficit to one run.

After going scoreless in the seventh inning, the Phillies were back on the board in the eighth. Bohm recorded another RBI, knocking in Harper with a single. Later in the inning, with two outs, Bryan De La Cruz stepped up and came through.

He singled to right field, knocking in Bohm and Derek Hill after the Twins opted to intentionally walk Brandon Marsh in front of him.

Jonathan Bowlan took the mound for the bottom of the eighth inning and got the ball to Jhoan Duran in the ninth with a two-run lead. He did what he does best, closing the door on the opponent, for his 26th save of the season.

The bullpen did a great job overall after Painter exited, firing four shutout innings to complete the come-from-behind win, creating plenty of positive momentum as Philadelphia heads into a seven-game homestand against the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals that will have a major impact on the NL Wild Card race.

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