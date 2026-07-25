Jesus Luzardo Admits Phillies' Losses are 'Frustrating' After Stellar Performance

Going into the Major League Baseball All-Star break earlier this month, the Philadelphia Phillies were on a definite high and seemed to be on their way to overtaking the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

But since then, they have gone 2-5 and have fallen further behind the Braves. They dropped two of three games against the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this week, and on Friday, they were shut out in a 1-0 loss to the New York Yankees.

In losing to New York, Philadelphia essentially flushed a stellar pitching performance from Jesus Luzardo down the toilet. In seven innings pitched, he allowed just three hits and served up nine strikeouts and just one walk. But Paul Goldschmidt homered off him in the fourth inning for the decisive run.

Luzardo admitted that the Phillies' recent losses have been frustrating, but he did suggest perhaps a glimmer of hope in that same comment on Friday, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I think 2-5 is not how we want to start the second half (of the season) and I think we all know that,” Luzardo said. “I don't think anything specific. I think it's more so just kicking it back into high gear and playing the brand of baseball we were playing before the break ended.

"... I think any loss is a little frustrating for anyone in this clubhouse, especially knowing how we clawed back from where we were earlier in the year. But I think there’s a little sense of, we’re right there. We’re not getting blown out. We’re a play away, we're maybe a swing away, an out away, whatever it might be, from winning that game. As long as we're keeping the games close, I think that, as long as we have a chance, we'll come out on top more times than not."

Luzardo Pitching Like a Star

Jul 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luzardo is having arguably his finest season yet in the majors. His earned run average is at 3.31 and he has a solid 9-5 record, and he's coming off his first All-Star game nod in his eight seasons. He also currently ranks fifth among all players with 152 strikeouts on the season.

Obviously, Friday's loss to the Bronx Bombers wasn't really his fault. This was another case of the Phillies' bats going cold, something that has happened all too often in July. Bryce Harper, who has been icy this month, went hitless in four at bats after going 0-of-3 on Wednesday versus L.A.

This was the seventh time in the 18 games Philadelphia has played in July that it has mustered no more than one run. It is a midsummer malady that must be fixed if the team is to eventually overtake Atlanta in the standings.

The Phillies now have a 56-48 record and trail Atlanta by 5.5 games in the standings. Just a handful of days ago, the Phillies were within two games of the Braves, but both teams have since gone in different directions, as the Braves are 6-2 since the All-Star break.