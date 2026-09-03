Breaking Down Phillies' Magic Number Ahead of Braves Series

With the West Coast trip in the books for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team will be heading back home for a massive series over the holiday weekend. However, the success out West has resulted in them getting much closer to being a playoff team.

On the Phillies’ nine-game road trip, the team was able to have an impressive record of 6-3, with a six-game winning streak right in the middle. Considering the terrible start that Philadelphia got off to, it has been a remarkable turnaround with them likely being a playoff team and still being in the hunt for the National League East.

On Wednesday, the team received a great start from Andrew Painter. The young right-hander tossed seven innings of shutout ball, but got a no-decision for his efforts. With it being a getaway day, the Phillies ' offense was nowhere to be found.

Now, they will be off on Thursday and getting set for their massive four-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Philadelphia will be looking to close the gap in the division, but they will also be keeping an eye on their magic number to clinch a playoff spot.

Magic Number at 17

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter reacts in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Due to the success on the West Coast and the NL playoff picture starting to take shape, the Phillies are getting closer to being able to clinch a playoff spot. Since the Arizona Diamondbacks were on the outside looking in of the wild card in the NL, the two wins against them were able to move their magic number by four.

Now, with the San Diego Padres struggling a bit, they are on the outside looking in, and the Phillies will be keeping an eye on what they do as well.

What has been great to see for Philadelphia is that they are now the number one wild card team in the NL, and as of Thursday, hold a one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs.

This advantage is certainly important if it results in home games for the Phillies in the Wild Card Round. Being at Citizens Bank Park coupled with one of the best rotations in the league, Philadelphia would have to like their chances of advancing.

With seven games left to go against the Braves, but these four coming up being at home, it is of extreme importance that the Phillies are able to win this series if they want to make a run at the division.