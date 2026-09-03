Andrew Painter Making Phillies Look Wise for Showing Patience

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some great baseball of late. However, they were unable to pull off a sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, losing 1-0 on a getaway day.

With a nine-game West Coast trip in the books, the Phillies have to be very pleased with a 6-3 record. Philadelphia was able to rip off a six-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Angels and the Diamondbacks before losing on Wednesday.

That has helped them move up in the standings, and they are getting closer to being a playoff team. Throughout the road trip, the team received some good outings from their rotation. This unit was expected to be a strength of the team, and as of late, they have been.

On Wednesday, with a chance to pull off the sweep of Arizona, the Phillies sent Andrew Painter to the mound. While it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the right-hander this year, he was really impressive in this game against the Diamondbacks.

Painter Dazzles in the Loss

Sep 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter reacts in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he might not have been able to earn a win on Wednesday, it was a special performance by Painter in the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In the no-decision, Painter went seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out six batters. While there have been some good starts sprinkled in this year for the right-hander, this one was clearly the best and is a really encouraging sign to start September.

It was no secret that Painter was not pitching well for most of this season and was even sent down to the minors for a reset. That seemed to be the perfect button for the team to push, and he has come back a much-improved pitcher.

In August, he totaled a 2-0 record and 3.95 ERA in 27.1 innings of work. For someone who is the fifth starter on the team, these are some good numbers, and his success in August is a major reason for the success of the team.

Now, with a big series coming up against the Atlanta Braves, Painter isn’t scheduled to pitch in it. However, he will be taking the mound against the Houston Astros next Tuesday.

Overall, as one of the best young players in the organization, seeing Painter starting to live up to the hype after a slow start to his career is a great thing to see for Philadelphia long-term.