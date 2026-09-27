Breaking Down Postseason Scenarios for Phillies Entering Game 162

Following a lopsided loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Philadelphia Phillies will be back in action on Sunday with their season on the line in Game 162.

Despite being close to being able to clinch a playoff spot for about a week now, it is unfortunately going to come down to the last game of the season for the Phillies.

This is a team that has lost four straight games, and not much is going right for the franchise. During the four-game losing streak, they have scored just three runs, and this offense is nowhere to be found.

Losing Luis Arraez to an ankle injury certainly didn’t help, but the struggles go back to before he was injured. On Saturday, things might have hit a new low for the team. In a game that they certainly wanted to have, they lost to the Rays by a score of 12-1.

The Phillies tried to get some innings out of Aaron Nola on two days' rest, but that didn’t work out well. With the offense struggling and the bullpen having some major issues, they will be turning to their ace, Zack Wheeler, in Game 162. For Philadelphia, the scenarios to make the postseason are rather simple.

Breaking Down Playoff Scenarios

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Phillies hoping to make the playoffs despite not playing well, they still control their own destiny. If Philadelphia is able to beat the Rays on Sunday, they will be in the playoffs. Furthermore, if the Diamondbacks lose, they will also be in.

However, if the Diamondbacks are able to win and the Phillies lose, it will be a September to remember for all of the wrong reasons for Philadelphia.

Taking the mound on Sunday for the Phillies is going to be their ace, Zack Wheeler. The right-hander has been very good of late, and the team will be hoping for a stellar performance from him. Furthermore, they are also expected to have Jesus Luzardo available out of the bullpen for this game. The southpaw is expected to be activated before the game, and he could be in the plans for the Phillies.

Overall, even though things have not gone well of late, Philadelphia can make everyone forget about their struggles with a win on Sunday. Unfortunately, if the team is able to pull off the win or the Diamondbacks lose, they aren’t going to have their ace in the first game of the Wild Card series, and their outlook won’t be great.