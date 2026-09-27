Phillies Set to Activate Jesus Luzardo, Could Pitch Out of Bullpen in Game 162

With a chance to once again clinch a playoff spot, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Tampa Bay Rays in what ended up being a horrific loss.

Despite getting the help that they needed from the San Diego Padres in the evening, the Phillies lost their fourth straight game. The struggles of Philadelphia of late have been shocking to see, and this is a team that has really fallen apart.

However, despite all of the struggles of late, they still control their fate to make the playoffs, and it will all come down to the final game of the season. With everything on the line, the team is making a bit of a shocking move by activating pitcher Jesus Luzardo from the injured list. Furthermore, he could play a factor for the team on Sunday.

Luzardo Being Activated

The Phillies will activate Jesús Luzardo for Game 162, Don Mattingly said. He’ll be available out of the bullpen. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 27, 2026

With Game 162 being a make-or-break scenario for the Phillies, the team is going to be going all-in to try and win. Even though he has been on the injured list, Luzardo is being activated and very well could be used in a relief role on Sunday.

It is worth noting that the weather is not expected to be great on Sunday, and that will add a different dynamic that the Phillies will have to deal with. The last time Luzardo pitched was on September 7th against the Atlanta Braves, and he really hasn’t done a ton to ramp up for this return.

However, he has been one of the best pitchers for Philadelphia all year and could provide a massive boost if he is healthy. Due to the struggles in the bullpen, the southpaw could help them in that area.

Whether or not Luzardo sees action will likely come down to how Zack Wheeler is able to perform. The star right-hander will be taking the mound and looking to help his team punch a ticket to the playoffs.

Philadelphia would have loved to save Wheeler for the first game of the playoffs, but the team has to make it there first. The scenarios for the Phillies are pretty simple on Sunday. If they win, they are in. However, a loss by the Diamondbacks would also get them in the playoffs.

If Philadelphia is going to make the postseason, they clearly need more from their lineup as well. In the last four games, they have scored just three runs, which makes it no surprise that they have fallen apart down the stretch.