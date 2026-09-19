Jesus Luzardo Injury Exposes Phillies’ Pitching Imbalance

Having the best collection of aces in baseball, as the Philadelphia Phillies can make a claim to, glossed over the possibilities of what happens when one of them goes down.

No other team has felt that panic like Philadelphia this week surrounding the news of top pitcher Jesus Luzardo’s shoulder injury. Though reported to be non-season-ending and treated as minor by Luzardo himself in interviews, the suddenness and proximity to October are met with more questions than answers.

Equipped with Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler, there’s a better chance than not the Phillies still have the trump card in a playoff series. Handing the ball to either Aaron Nola or Andrew Painter for Game 3 is a minor step down, as one is still a proven postseason performer and the other a former top-5 prospect in all of baseball.

What this injury has exposed at a deeper level is one of the biggest drop-offs in depth at a position concerning Philadelphia’s starting pitching.

Phillies' starting pitching depth is a concern

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran Jose Urquidy, whom the Phillies just claimed from the Chicago White Sox, will take Luzardo’s spot to hopefully eat as many innings as possible to keep the others fresh.

While Urquidy is just a short-term solution and the playoffs are all but locked up at this point for Philadelphia, the question of the front office's preparedness is in doubt. The No. 26-ranked prospect pipeline in MLB is devoid of big-league-ready pitching and presents a long-term issue of where future depth will come from.

This season has luckily seen the best-case scenario and then some for the starting rotation. Two Cy Young candidates and the continuation of late-career Wheeler’s excellence is all any team could ask for.

Along with Nola and Painter, the five-man rotation has combined to throw nearly 60% of Philadelphia’s innings. It puts into perspective how ridiculously clean the Phillies’ pitching bill of health has been until this sudden scare.

Hear from Jesús Luzardo and Don Mattingly after news broke that the leftie would be going on the 15-day IL. pic.twitter.com/qzN973FqAl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 15, 2026

What this might prompt is an offseason change of plans. Last offseason revolved heavily around keeping core offensive pieces and less so around upgrading what was already a strength in pitching. Now, Dave Dombrowski and the front office could reevaluate that notion, opting to splurge on higher-end depth starters or restocking the farm.

In the end, this sudden exposure in pitching depth reflects the boom-and-bust nature of Dombrowski’s management that he’s defined by. While ensuring a roster of high-end talent, the backups are often a blind spot and are overlooked.

The timing of this injury is troubling. Losing Luzardo when he was pitching at the peak of his abilities puts tons of responsibility on Sanchez and Wheeler. If there is one silver lining, though, it’s that, in hindsight, October baseball is nearly clinched, and it didn’t happen during a more vulnerable point in the season.

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