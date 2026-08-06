Phillies Logic for Defensive Alignment Is Concerning

The Philadelphia Phillies made a bold move when they acquired second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

It was a great addition for what he brings to the table offensively. This is a lineup built on slugging and hitting home runs. Arraez is the antithesis of that, someone whose game is predicated on making contact and getting on base.

He will add a new dimension to the group and elevate the offense to another level. His presence has already been felt, recording two RBI hits in his debut and launching a home run in his second game, all without taking a strikeout.

However, where things get hairy is with their defensive alignment. Arraez is playing the best defense of his career at second base, but there is a lot of shuffling that has to be done to accommodate him defensively, which the team had a concerning response to, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Phillies not overly concerned about defense worsening

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) tags out Washington Nationals second baseman Nasim Nunez (26) as he attempts to steal third base during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've heard the logic from Phillies people: 'Well, our defense can't be any worse,’” Rosenthal said while making an appearance on Foul Territory.

That is certainly a troubling way to go about making some decisions. Yes, Philadelphia is already in last place in Defensive Runs Saved per Fielding Bible with -39. But things could certainly get worse because one of the only spots in the lineup providing positive results was right field.

That is where Bryce Harper is now going to be playing. He took to the grass for the first time in four years against the Washington Nationals. It is a move he has been willing to do if it meant helping the team, but transitioning the 33-year-old out there midseason is an incredibly risky thing to do.

Justin Crawford, who starts most games in center field, is also below average with -4 Total DRS. Putting an aging Harper next to him in right field is only going to put more pressure on the rookie to improve his performance on the fly.

"I've heard the logic from Phillies people: 'Well, our defense can't be any worse.'"@Ken_Rosenthal explains how the acquisition of Luis Arráez is going to work for the Phillies and the defensive questions that come with it. pic.twitter.com/QJ030XkmAu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 5, 2026

Harper was a net even playing first base, and in only 54 innings, Alec Bohm was -2 Total DRS there. So, it isn’t a stretch to believe things will be worse at one corner infield spot than they have been.

Bryson Stott, normally a stout defender at the keystone, had -7 Total DRS in 2026. Putting Arraez there and moving him to third base could actually improve both of those spots, but there are still two anchors, with Trea Turner struggling mightily at shortstop and Bohm showing no positive impact at first base.

The logic that things cannot be much worse in terms of their defense is correct, in theory; Philadelphia cannot go lower than 30th in the team rankings.

But the performance can certainly worsen, which would put even more pressure on a pitching staff already doing heavy lifting to be even more precise, knowing they won’t be bailed out too often by their defense.

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