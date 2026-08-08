Chase Utley's Wall of Fame Speech Was A Tribute To The Phillies Fans That Took Him In

PHILADELPHIA -- Chase Utley was one of the rare players in Philadelphia that just got it.

This is how Utley became one of the most popular athletes not only in Philadelphia Phillies' history, but ever to put on a uniform in this city. The passionate Philadelphia fanbase could relate to Utley's heart and preparation, his grit and determination.

A blue-collar player playing in a blue-collar town. This was the only way Utley knew how to play, and why a city gravitated toward him for 13 seasons.

“I adore this town," Utley said after getting inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame Friday night. "We had so many amazing moments over the years. We created so many memories together.

Utley 's 14-minute Wall of Fame speech went longer than he would have liked, but the speech was a tribute to the city that took him in. A California kid his whole life, Utley admitted the only things he knew about the Phillies when he was drafted by them were Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton, and the Phillie Phanatic (all three were in attendance).

That changed when Utley put on a Phillies uniform for the first time. He hit a grand slam in his first game with the Phillies, but that wasn't the moment he felt he belonged.

Utley a Phillies Legend

Chase Utley has officially been inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame 👏 pic.twitter.com/mTIZfeKbId — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2026

June 8, 2005. The day the Phillies dealt Placido Polanco to the Tigers. There was the moment.

"I felt like I was a pretty good player when I was in AAA," Utley said to Phillies On SI. "I had the cup of coffee here and there. Had a little bit of success to boost my confidence.

"But probably not until I got that full runway to play on a daily basis is when I felt fully confident I was gonna stay in the major leagues.”

Six All-Star appearances, four Silver Sluggers, and a World Series championship later, Utley became the heart and soul of a team that took over a city. He was the most popular player on a team full of superstars.

Utley knew what it took to play in Philadelphia. Just show up every day and do your best.

He wasn't immune to criticism, but he knew how to handle the rapid Philadelphia fan base. This was exemplified in his Wall of Fame speech.

"The truth is. You don't really just play in Philadelphia. You survive it, you earn it. And if you're lucky, you grow from it. This city is about passion, it's about emotion, it's about toughness.

"For 13 years, I tried to play the game this city expects us to play...You let me know every night whether I was doing my job. That's what I love most about this city.

This speech was a thank you from Utley to the city that made him a part of it. Utley's Wall of Fame induction was a long time coming from this franchise, a decision that could have been made the second he retired after the 2018 season.

Waiting to have this night was special for Utley and his family, an opportunity to show some love back to the people that made him a legend in Philadelphia.

“I’m as much obsessed with the fans as they seem to be with me," Utley said with a smile. "And I appreciate their support. They supported me from day one.

"I had to earn their respect. I feel like I did a pretty good job with that.”