Building Trade Package for Phillies To Acquire Byron Buxton

The Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline is almost here, and there is plenty of pressure on the Philadelphia Phillies to make a move that would address at least one of their roster holes.

They need to plug multiple holes on their pitching staff, and a right-handed threat at the plate would be very helpful. These needs have only been highlighted by the team's recent struggles, as it has gone 3-10 since the All-Star Game and lost eight of its last nine games. It now has a 57-53 record and trails the first-place Atlanta Braves by eight games in the National League East.

One ideal trade target for Philadelphia is Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, a three-time All-Star who won a Silver Slugger award last year and a Gold Glove in 2017. He is the type of player who could single-handedly give the team a huge shot in the arm and jump-start its hopes of doing lots of damage in the playoffs.

Buxton is thought to be priced out of its reach. But ESPN proposed a package that would be prudent for Minnesota to accept in return for him, and it could be a fair package from Philly's point of view.

Phillies would need to blow Twins away with trade offer for Byron Buxton

Jul 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) runs out a single in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Buxton has been long rumored to be a Phillies target, and it makes sense, being that his skill set would address multiple of the team's shortcomings -- and in this fantasy world, he is willing to waive his no-trade clause," wrote Tristan Cockcroft.

"... Our package going back to Minnesota features OF Justin Crawford and SPs Gage Wood and Cade Obermueller. Crawford gives the Twins a potential long-term replacement for Buxton, and Wood and Obermueller provide future pieces for a rotation that has been bottom 10 in ERA in each of the past three seasons."

Giving up Wood may be something that gives the Phillies franchise some pause if the package ESPN proposed is indeed the one the Twins ask for. He is currently with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils, and it seems that a promotion to Triple-A is imminent.

However, he has a solid, albeit not great, 3.97 earned run average this year, so perhaps the organization shouldn't consider him that untouchable, especially if it has the opportunity to nab someone such as Buxton.

Byron Buxton is differnce maker Phillies offense needs

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far in 2026, Buxton has recorded 45 runs batted in and 25 home runs while batting .263 with an OPS of .864. He's considered at least near-elite defensively, and he's a right-handed batter, which means he could help address the Phillies' struggles against left-handed pitchers.

Against such players, the team is collectively batting .232 this year. Versus left-handed starting pitchers, it is batting an anemic .228, and its right-handed batters have a .221 average and a .641 OPS, both of which are last in Major League Baseball.

Justin Crawford hasn't been that bad at the plate this year as a rookie, as he has registered a .257 batting average. But he hasn't been producing runs, and essentially replacing him with Buxton would be a big step forward.

Buxton is currently on the injured list again with a right hip impingement. He recently shut down any notion that he would waive his no-trade clause in order to get traded to the Phillies.

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