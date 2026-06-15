Phillies Had No Answer for the Historic Jacob Misiorowski Performance

Creating offense with any consistency has been an issue for the Philadelphia Phillies throughout the season.

They have plenty of big names in their lineup, headlined by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner, first baseman Bryce Harper and catcher J.T. Realmuto. But that name recognition hasn’t always helped them produce runs.

The Phillies have been struggling, but even a red-hot offense would have been cooled down by Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski when he took the mound against them to start a three-game series on June 12.

The right-handed phenom put together one of the most memorable starts baseball has ever seen, making all sorts of history. Right from the start, he was firing on all cylinders that no one has ever reached previously.

Phillies had no answers for Jacob Misiorowski

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As shared by Paul Casella of MLB on X, the three fastest strikeout pitches by any starting pitcher, in any game, since tracking started in 2008, were recorded by Misiorowski in the first inning.

Schwarber went down on a 104.5 mph heat to lead off the game, which is the fastest velocity recorded on a strikeout pitch by a starter. Harper ended the inning facing 104.1 mph heat. In between them, Turner went down on a pitch that clocked in at 103.5 mph.

Those were the first three of what would turn into a 15-strikeout night for Misiorowski. He put forth one of the greatest outings in MLB history, breaking the record previously held by Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers for most strikeouts in a Maddux Game.

A Maddux Game is when a pitcher throws a complete game with fewer than 100 pitches. Racking up as many strikeouts as Misiorowski did, while staying under the century mark, is a truly incredible feat.

The 3 fastest strikeout pitches by ANY starting pitcher in ANY game since 2008 (when pitch tracking began):



1. Jacob Misiorowski vs. Schwarber: 104.5 mph

2. Jacob Misiorowski vs. Harper: 104.1 mph

3. Jacob Misiorowski vs. Turner: 103.5 mph



All in the 1st inning tonight. — Paul Casella (@Paul_CasellaMLB) June 12, 2026

His all-world fastball was humming against an overmatched Philadelphia squad. 58 of his 95 pitches registered triple digits on the radar gun. A 103.1 mph fastball was thrown to strike out Justin Crawford to finish the game, the hardest pitch thrown at that point in an outing, ever.

The Phillies went up there and took their hacks, swinging at 34 of the 58 pitches that reached 100 mph. They registered a ridiculous 21 whiffs, barely making contact against Misiorowski, who surrendered only one hit the entire game.

While the young hurler could probably get through a game throwing nothing but fastballs, what makes him so difficult to face is that he possesses a full arsenal. He threw 11 sliders, seven cutters, four curveballs and four changeups as well during the outing.

Mixing those in, along with the hardest fastball opponents will face from a starting pitcher, is an unfair combination to take an at-bat against. Philadelphia learned that the hard way, and they will be far from the last squad to see it occur.

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