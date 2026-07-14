Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Gets Some Revenge on Bryce Harper in Home Run Derby

The Philadelphia Phillies have had a great first half of the season, and with the team being successful, they are going to be well-represented at the All-Star Game. However, on Monday night, the team also had two of their stars in the Home Run Derby.

Following the slow start to the campaign, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball since. With the All-Star Game being in Philadelphia, it was always important to see some of the Phillies representing their squad at home.

While there has been a lot of talk about Zack Wheeler not being on the team, Philadelphia was well-represented in the Home Run Derby with both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper participating.

As two veteran players, it was great to see both want to be involved in front of their home fans. With a lot of young talent on display, the two veterans of the competition tried to keep up.

With Schwarber and Harper going back-to-back in the first round at the end, it was Schwarber up first. As the leader in home runs in the majors right now, he was the favorite coming into the night.

Schwarber Beats Harper

10 homers for Kyle Schwarber in the 1st round of the @TMobile #HRDerby! pic.twitter.com/67ZCnnN2l8 — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

Schwarber got off to a bit of a slow start in this one, but did heat up. Once the talented slugger got going, he went on a nice run and ended the first round with 10 home runs.

This set up for some good drama with Harper needing to get to that number in order to advance and knock his teammate out. Back in 2018, these two went head-to-head and Harper beat Schwarber.

However, this time around it was Schwarber who was able to get a little bit of revenge on Harper. Despite Harper having a chance to surpass Schwarber, he ultimately fell short at the end and missed a couple of opportunities to beat his teammate.

Bryce Harper hits one 482 feet!



Kyle Schwarber was stunned 😯 pic.twitter.com/fp5RU37uhu — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

Overall, while it would have been great to see both players advance, it was just Schwarber moving on. Prior to the derby, the two did joke that they would have some sort of friendly wager on the line in this game and it was Schwarber who is the victor.

As one of the best home run hitters in the league the las couple of years, Schwarber certainly did not disappoint in the first round. After narrowly edging out Harper, he will be looking to keep it going for the rest of the night.