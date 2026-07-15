Phillies Star Rightfully in Mix for NL MVP Award in First Half

Recently, The Athletic (subscription required) revealed its mid-season awards for the 2026 MLB season.

They took a deep dive into each award, such as MVP, Cy Young and more, at the halfway point of the season, as the league just wrapped up its All-Star break in preparation for the second half.

While Jason Stark chose Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani as his first-half National League MVP, Philadelphia Phillies’ slugger Kyle Schwarber ranks No. 3 in his NL MVP of the first half.

Schwarber had a fantastic first half of the season, with a slash line of .254/.367/.560, hitting 32 home runs with 59 RBI, 59 walks and a .927 OPS.

Kyle Schwarber having MVP-caliber season

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) walks back to the dugout after striking out in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 22, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The lefty-hitting slugger leads all of baseball with 32 home runs this season, and the next NL player on the list is James Wood with 28. His .927 OPS ranks sixth in the league and fourth in the NL, while his .560 slugging percentage ranks sixth overall and third in the NL.

His 32 home runs are also the most in any first half in Schwarber’s career. He is putting up his best power numbers in his age-33 season, doing so alongside fellow Phillies’ All-Star position players in Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh.

Put it this way: without Schwarber’s contributions, Philadelphia would not be where it is right now. They are in second place, just two games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with a 54-43 record, and are currently in possession of the second NL Wild Card spot.

Even without any contribution defensively, Schwarber is up there in the top three of MVP’s in the NL at the All-Star Break.

Schwarber facing tough competition for NL MVP Award

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) smiles in the dugout before the game on Aug. 30, 2024 at Chase Field in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schwarber finished second in NL MVP voting behind Ohtani in 2025 after leading the NL in long balls with 56 and leading all of baseball with 132 RBIs.

Stark has Schwarber in third behind Ohtani and Chicago Cubs’ outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is having a career year.

Ohtani is slashing .293/.403/.549 with 22 homers, 58 RBI and a .952 OPS at the plate, then is pitching to a 1.79 ERA with an 8-2 record in 14 starts. Crow-Armstrong is slashing .291/.386/.531 with 21 homers, 53 RBI, 63 R and a .917 OPS at the season’s halfway point.

Schwarber is right up there with the league’s best here at the All-Star Break. As the second half gets ready to begin, Schwarber will look to continue being productive and supplying power at the top of a strong Phillies’ lineup.

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