Phillies Address Two Needs in Wild Hypothetical Trade With Blue Jays

The Philadelphia Phillies are in desperate need of some help ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer.

They are right in the thick of the playoff race in the National League, but history suggests their hold on a Wild Card spot is tenuous, at best, based on the team’s struggles to consistently get on base.

Dave Dombrowski has a history of pulling off trades to address needs at the deadline. Last year, he acquired Harrison Bader and Jhoan Duran in separate deals with the Minnesota Twins to address weaknesses.

This year, the team is in the same market, looking for a right-handed hitter, ideally an outfielder, and bullpen help. One team that could help them address both of those needs is the Toronto Blue Jays, who won the American League pennant in 2025 but are currently in the cellar of the AL East.

Could Justin Crawford he used as trade chip?

Jul 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) has put together an outside-the-box trade proposal that would send relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman and center fielder Daulton Varsho to the Phillies.

In exchange, Philadelphia wouldn’t be dipping into its farm system. Instead, they would trade rookie center fielder Justin Crawford.

It would definitely be interesting to see if Dombrowski would part ways with a young outfielder who has five years of team control left. While he hasn’t quite gotten it figured out at the Major League level yet, there is a lot of intrigue in his skill set.

His speed is otherworldly, but it hasn’t quite translated to being an impactful defender yet. He puts the ball in play constantly, but doesn’t possess much power and hits the ball into the ground with regularity.

With a slash line of .255/.304/.340 thus far to go along with an OPS+ of 73, it is anyone’s guess if Crawford would even suffice as enough for the Blue Jays to part ways with Hoffman and Varsho. Their outfield situation, especially in center, is unsettled for 2027 and beyond, so he could be an intriguing long-term piece for the team.

Jeff Hoffman, Daulton Varsho would help Phillies immensley

Jul 19, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) singles against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Phillies, bringing back Hoffman is something they would reportedly love to do. He had the best seasons of his Big League career in the City of Brotherly Love and parlayed that into a three-year, $33 million free agent deal with the Blue Jays after the 2024 season.

Varsho hasn’t been quite as prolific at the plate in 2026 as he was during an injury-plagued 2025, but he would be a sizable upgrade over what Crawford has been giving them, especially in the power department.

He doesn’t solve their need for a right-handed bat, but the area of the game in which Varsho would make the biggest impact over Crawford is defensively. A Gold Glove winner in 2024, he would settle things down in the outfield, as defense has been a worrisome part of the game for Philadelphia all year.

With a farm system that isn’t highly regarded, this is the kind of creative offer Dombrowski might have to cook up to find the upgrades he seeks.

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