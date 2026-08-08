Dave Dombrowski Clears Air About Bryce Harper Comments

It was no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies had to do something with their roster ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The team was mired in a nasty slump coming out of the All-Star break, going 3-10 over their first 13 games with series losses to the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins. Mounting losses led to frustrations, which star Bryce Harper voiced with six words while speaking to the media.

“I think we need some help,” he said after a 1-0 loss to the Marlins, which was followed by an 8-6 loss and sweep.

"I think we need some help."



Bryce Harper shares his thoughts on what the Phils need before the trade deadline. | @WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/GwLs5zoJFj — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 29, 2026

Some took that as a shot at president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who made a comment questioning whether Harper was still an elite player. The two have had conversations since that point, but it seemed as if the star slugger was now putting the onus on Dombrowski to prove he still had it.

A few days later, ahead of the team’s series with the Baltimore Orioles, the two spoke again and had a difficult but necessary conversation. Dombrowski revealed how that talk went and that the air was cleared during an appearance on Starkville with former MLB player Doug Glanville and Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required).

“I talked to him on (Friday) night when we were in Baltimore, and just had a chance to chat with him,” Dombrowski said. “And he said, ‘Dave, I didn’t mean … that wasn’t a personal comment. I just felt we needed help.’ And I said, ‘You know, I get it.’”

It is anyone’s guess if that is truly what Harper meant and if Dombrowski is accepting of the explanation. Only those two know with 100 percent certainty what unfolded and how each of them feels moving forward.

Alas, what Dombrowski shared does make plenty of sense. These are two people with competitive spirits who have shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to help the Phillies win baseball games.

Bryce Harper, Dave Dombrowski both want to win

Aug 2, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper has expressed a willingness to move to the outfield to help the team. He put his money where his mouth is, going back out to right field for the first time in four years to accommodate the team’s acquisition of second baseman Luis Arraez.

In his first game in the grass, Harper was replaced late by Derek Hill as part of a defensive substitution. As much a gamer as anyone, the veteran doesn’t want to come out of games, but if it will keep him off his feet and the team benefits, he is willing.

The acquisition of Arraez shows just how committed to winning that Dombrowski is as well. It was an outside-the-box acquisition, landing a left-handed-hitting infielder when the team was seeking a right-handed-hitting outfielder.

But he saw this as an opportunity to not only improve the team’s lineup, but also provide a spark to a veteran-laden team that was in a swoon. It has worked thus far, with Arraez playing at a high level and the team winning two out of the three games he has played.

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