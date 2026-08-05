Bryce Harper Exhibits Great Leadership With Comments on Being Subbed Out

The Philadelphia Phillies are undergoing some major changes with their defensive alignment following the MLB trade deadline.

Acquiring Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants has caused a ripple effect on the team. He wanted to stay at second base, and the Phillies are willing to oblige, but it has resulted in several players moving around the diamond.

Bryson Stott is going from second base to third base. Alec Bohm, who had been at the hot corner, will now be going over to first base, which leads to the biggest change of all: Bryce Harper going back to the outfield.

He started in right field for the first time against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 4 since the 2022 season. It is something he has said he was willing to do if it meant helping the team win games, and the organization is finally taking him up on his offer.

Bryce Harper okay with being subbed out of games late

Jul 27, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) stands on the field against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That willingness to do anything for the team is what makes Harper such a great leader. And he showcased even more leadership with his comments after the 5-0 victory against the Nationals, in which he was subbed out late in the game for a defensive replacement.

“Yeah, I mean obviously we got guys on the bench that can play out there and are really good out there. So, having a guy like D Hill, he’s a weapon out there. So, any time we can get him in the game and get me off my feet, I’m okay with that,” Harper said when speaking to reporters post-game.

No player wants to be subbed out of a game. Harper is a gamer and wants to be on the field for every out, but he understands that some changes have to be made in how he approaches the game now that he is back in the outfield.

The Philadelphia brain trust knows it's a risk sending him out to the grass, with the chance of injury being much higher. There will be more wear and tear on his legs running around the outfield, so if the opportunity presents itself to get him a little rest late in games, he is all for taking advantage.

Phillies star Bryce Harper was asked about being subbed out defensively in the Top of the 9th inning for Derek Hill in their 5-0 win over the Nationals, as well as his thoughts on this potentially happening moving forward.



Harper pointed out they have guys on the bench who are… https://t.co/Is3ksjVfkG pic.twitter.com/tHwWF8RO9H — Dave Uram (@MrUram) August 5, 2026

This will be something worth keeping an eye on moving forward. Harper is going to be in the lineup every day; it is just a matter of how many times he will be patrolling right field.

The Phillies have strong outfield depth with Derek Hill and Bryan De La Cruz. There is flexibility in the infield now as well, with Arraez joining the mix and the team still having the versatile Edmundo Sosa off the bench.

Bohm could be the odd man out on days the team wants to get Harper a little rest by playing him at first base, given his lack of production at the plate and in the field compared to his teammates.

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