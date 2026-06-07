Decision to Trade for Star Closer Has Been an Excellent Move by Phillies

As the Philadelphia Phillies seek to win their weekend series against the Chicago White Sox, the team has to be very pleased with how they have performed of late. A major reason has been a move made at the trade deadline last year.

Following their awful start to the season, the Phillies are now back over the .500 mark and very much in the hunt for a playoff spot in the National League early on. With a lot of games to go, the team will be seeking to try and win the division still, but they should be pleased with how they have performed over the last month and a half.

Philadelphia has been led by some great performances from their two aces to carry the starting rotation. Both Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez have been pitching at a Cy Young level, and that is a great combination to have. The batting order has been mediocre for Philadelphia, with a majority of the unit struggling. However, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh have all performed well. This seems to be the most logical area that the team will try to improve before the deadline.

Furthermore, one area that might be overlooked but that has done well is the bullpen. This unit has been led by Jhoan Duran, and the decision to trade for him has been a great one.

Duran Has Been a Fantastic Trade

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With Philadelphia looking to make some major moves last year at the deadline and having a massive need in the back of their bullpen, the team elected to trade for the talented closer from the Minnesota Twins.

Duran has certainly lived up to expectations and has been great for the team once again this year. While he did miss a little time on the injured list, he has been electric when on the mound.

So far this year, he is a perfect 15-for-15 in save opportunities, and that has been exactly what the Phillies have been looking for. Overall, this season, he has totaled a 1.31 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP. The numbers have been great for the right-hander, and the decision to trade for him has proven to be a great one.

As Philadelphia continues to try to gain ground in the standings, Duran is going to play a big part. With the offense not performing well, the Phillies are going to have to be comfortable playing in close games. Fortunately, they have an excellent closer to finish teams off.