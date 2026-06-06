This Phillies Slugger Continues Building His Legacy

For the Philadelphia Phillies, Kyle Schwarber’s legacy will likely continue to be built as the season enters its final month and a half before the All-Star Break.

Over at The Athletic (subscription required) a deep dive was taken into some of the potential end of the first half predictions for each of the 30 MLB teams. Many writers shared their predictions on what the next two months will look like for each team.

Schwarber, 33, was the player highlighted for the Phillies. He currently leads all of baseball with 23 home runs. He sits at 363 in his career. In his 12th Big League season, Schwarber has caught up and will continue to pass some historic names in baseball history on the all-time home run list.

A few of Schwarber’s recent home runs moved him above some iconic greats on the all-time home run list. At the end of May, he moved past Yogi Berra and Johnny Mize on the all-time list, and he surpassed Joe DiMaggio with his 22nd blast of the year on May 29 in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Kyle Schwarber is steadily climbing all-time home run list

Jun 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If Schwarber reaches 40 home runs, he will pass more all-time greats, including Ralph Kiner, Todd Helton, Gil Hodges and Jeff Kent.

Schwarber is a big reason why the Phillies have found their stride as of late. Philadelphia is currently 34-29 and sits in second place in the NL East, with the turnaround coming at the same time Don Mattingly was named interim manager.

Schwarber is one of three players in the league with 20+ homers, along with Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros and Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox.

The left-handed hitter could potentially pass the likes of Jim Rice, Ryan Howard and Larry Walker on the all-time home run list this season as well with the pace that he is on.

Most home runs in first 5 seasons with a team:



Babe Ruth, NYY: 235

Mark McGwire, STL: 220

Ralph Kiner, PIT: 215

Kyle Schwarber, PHI: 210

Alex Rodriguez, NYY: 208

David Ortiz, BOS: 208

Albert Pujols, STL: 201 https://t.co/8ZTDYh62AR — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 4, 2026

In a player’s first five seasons on a team, Schwarber ranks fourth with the most home runs, with 210. This trails Babe Ruth (235) with the New York Yankees, Mark McGwire (220) with the St. Louis Cardinals and Ralph Kiner (215) with the Pittsburgh Pirates. This is with more than half of the season to go.

Schwarber has been an essential piece to the Phillies’ lineup, where he continues to shine as their leadoff hitter on a team that features sluggers Bryce Harper, Brandon Marsh and Trea Turner.

He has already passed multiple prolific names on the all-time home run list, and there’s likely more to come over the next few months. Baseball’s home run leader is on pace to add several more legendary names to that list and continue climbing the all-time leaderboard.