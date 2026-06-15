Giants' Outfielder Makes Sense for Phillies as Potential Trade Target

The Philadelphia Phillies have been able to sustain their high level of play since the slow start to the season and will be hoping to keep it up throughout the summer. However, in order to do that, help will likely be needed.

Even though the Phillies have been able to completely turn their season around, they do have a couple of areas that they should address. While the rotation has been led by the dynamic duo of Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler, they have had some inconsistencies from other members of the rotation.

However, though the rotation hasn’t been perfect, it is the lineup where the team really needs some help. Key players like Trea Turner have struggled, and it has put a lot of pressure on the group.

Furthermore, with a recent injury to Adolis Garcia, the need for help in the outfield has only increased. While Garcia wasn’t having a great season, the need for help in the outfield has only increased with him out. Unfortunately, internal help seems unlikely with the farm system not being the strongest for Philadelphia. With that being the case, they will have to go to the trade market.

One player who could be a great trade candidate for the Phillies is San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos.

Ramos Makes Sense

San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even though the Giants have been ultra-aggressive of late, spending and trying to add talent, it hasn’t worked out so far. The additions of Willy Adames and Rafael Devers haven’t propelled the team toward being a contender, and with both of those contracts being massive, San Francisco isn’t going to be able to unload them either.

However, with the team needing a bit of a reset and to add some young talent, moving a player like Ramos could be the answer. For the Phillies, they need help in their outfield from the right side of the plate, and the 26-year-old could be the answer.

While he is currently on the injured list, he has slashed .267/.307/.424 with four home runs and 20 RBI so far this season. Getting a young player who could be under for the next few years would also be a good thing for a team that is getting older in Philadelphia. Furthermore, with him on a very affordable contract, that is also a great thing considering how much they are playing some of their veterans.

Even though there is no certainty that the Giants would move Ramos, he would be a good option for Philadelphia to pursue.