Phillies Need to Strongly Consider Making Change To Starting Rotation

The strength of the Philadelphia Phillies' turnaround this season has been their pitching staff.

Both the starting rotation and bullpen have been lights out for stretches, helping get their campaign back on track. It has helped overcome an inconsistent offense, with the pitchers constantly putting forth clutch performances, helping the Phillies have the most one-run wins in baseball.

However, something has to give with the starting rotation sooner rather than later. Interim manager Don Mattingly needs to adjust to his starting pitchers.

Many would assume that means removing one of Andrew Painter or Aaron Nola from the rotation. However, there isn’t much starting pitching depth in the minor leagues for Philadelphia right now to turn to.

Phillies need to shake up starting rotation

Jun 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Down the line later this year, Gage Wood, their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, could emerge as an option. But for now, Painter and Nola are going to continue taking their turns through the rotation.

That is where Mattingly needs to adjust. Right now, the two struggling righties are pitching back-to-back. Making a change in the order is something that has to be done to help take pressure off the rest of the pitching staff.

Given how much each of them has struggled with consistency and working deep into games, there has been a lot of stress on the bullpen on the days they are scheduled to take the mound. Painter is averaging 4.85 innings per start, and Nola is at 5.07.

That means on back-to-back days, the bullpen is working a full nine-inning game in relief of those two pitchers, essentially. Their inability to work deep into games was an issue that plagued the entire Philadelphia staff, but has been figured out by the other members of the rotation.

Length has been issue for Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola

May 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager, Cristopher Sanchez has pitched into the seventh inning in all eight of his starts. Jesus Luzardo has done it twice in that span, and Zack Wheeler has done it four out of eight starts.

Painter has gone past six innings of work only once. The same goes for Nola, who used to be a reliable and productive innings eater. But the only outing he worked into the seventh inning was his second start of the season against the Colorado Rockies.

Separating Painter and Nola in the rotation is something Mattingly has to strongly consider. The Phillies have been looking for ways to get Painter more rest to navigate a long first MLB season, and hopefully, the next time that occurs, it results in him pitching in front of someone else.

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