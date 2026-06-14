Phillies Not Expected To Get Veteran Back in Lineup This Season

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly has done a wonderful job getting the team back on track after a brutal start to the campaign.

Now, he is facing his first real obstacle since taking over the helm. Right fielder Adolis Garcia was injured when trying to throw out a runner at home plate on a sac fly on June 10 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was removed from the game with a shoulder ailment. When imaging was done, a worst-case scenario was revealed for the Phillies: Garcia suffered a torn lat and would be placed on the injured list.

The injury was bad enough that Philadelphia placed him on the 60-day injured list, and there is a chance that is how his tenure with the franchise will come to an end. That is because he was signed to a one-year deal this past offseason and is now expected to be out for the duration of the campaign, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Adolis Garcia expected to miss rest of season for Phillies

Jun 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits an RBI double against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In a recent article published, he revealed that Garcia is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of the injury he suffered. It is a brutal blow for the Phillies, even despite his struggles at the plate.

Garcia has an underwhelming .195/.270/.329 slash line with seven home runs, eight doubles and one triple. He was mired in a brutal 3-for-57 slump in May, leading to him being moved down the batting order.

But the one thing that Philadelphia could consistently count on with Garcia in the lineup was stellar defense. He made an impact in that part of the game, which was key to helping the team finally turn things around.

Prior to tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Phillies announced the following roster moves:



Recalled outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr. from triple-A Lehigh Valley and will wear No. 17



Placed outfielder Adolis García on the 60-day injured list with a right latissimus… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 12, 2026

Now, the Phillies are going to have to turn elsewhere to fill the void in right field. The first move they made was acquiring Derek Hill in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in exchange for two prospects and international pool money.

Philadelphia also brought up Gabriel Rincones Jr. from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He made his MLB debut on June 12 and is going to receive a shot at locking down the everyday job in right field as one of the team’s better prospects.

Currently on the paternity list, Steward Berroa is another option who has been on the bench for the Phillies the last few weeks. Felix Reyes and Otto Kemp are also with Lehigh Valley and could receive shots in the Major Leagues, but they have failed to take advantage of opportunities thus far.

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