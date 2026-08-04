Grading Phillies Trade With Giants for Luis Arraez, Caleb Kilian

The Philadelphia Phillies have been active ahead of the MLB trade deadline, looking to address the weaknesses on their roster.

One of the deals that they completed was with the San Francisco Giants. The Phillies acquired second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed relief pitcher Caleb Kilian in exchange for two prospects: right-handed pitcher Ramon Marquez and right-handed pitcher Marty Gair.

Some fans will certainly be disappointed to see Marquez on the move. Signed as an international free agent last year for $10,000 at a workout Philadelphia was actually there to see someone else, he has quickly shot up the team’s rankings. But with Andrew Painter and Gage Wood ahead of him on the pecking order, it made sense to make him the centerpiece of a package.

Gair emerged as a useful trade chip with some eye-popping strikeout numbers as a reliever with Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore.

Phillies aced trade with Giants

Jul 21, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Caleb Kilian (45) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Further depleting a farm system that was already ranked near the bottom of the MLB will be viewed as a concern for some, but this trade is a win for the Phillies. They didn’t have to part with Wood, their highest-ranked healthy prospect, yet filled two glaring holes, which makes this an “A” graded deal.

Arraez doesn’t solve the team’s need for a right-handed hitter, and the defensive alignment will have to be adjusted for his arrival. Bryce Harper is set to move into right field again, with Alec Bohm going from third base to first base.

Bryson Stott, who has been holding things down at the keystone, will shift to the hot corner. Interim manager Don Mattingly could also experiment with Trea Turner in the outfield and Stott at shortstop, with Bohm sticking at third base, to keep Harper in the infield as much as possible.

While there will be some ironing out to do defensively, offensively, this is a major addition. The veteran second baseman brings something to the team that is lacking: on-base ability.

He has a .360 on-base percentage this season and constantly puts the ball in play. He has struck out only 21 times in 2026; there are players in Philadelphia’s lineup who struck out more times than that in July alone.

Phillies addressed major needs without overpaying

Apr 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski before game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Arraez, an All-Star in an incredible bounce-back campaign, is the headliner, Kilian is no random throw-in. The Phillies weren’t parting ways with their No. 4-ranked prospect for a few months of Arraez alone; they needed something else, and Kilian was the answer.

He has eight saves this season and still has rookie status intact through the 2026 campaign. This is a long-term piece for the team’s bullpen, something that has been a sore spot for years.

Kilian has a 4.26 ERA across 44.1 innings with 53 strikeouts, but has been even better than his numbers indicate. Outside of two brutal outings against the Colorado Rockies and Athletics on May 29 and June 25, when he gave up nine earned runs combined, he has been stellar. In his 43 other outings, he has given up only 12 earned runs.

Addressing two glaring needs in this fashion is yet another win for Dombrowski and company.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!