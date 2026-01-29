Harrison Bader Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Phillies After Signing With Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies lost Harrison Bader in free agency, which was essentially a formality. Center field was a shallow pool during the 2025/2026 free agency period, meaning Bader wasn't going to get a big contract to return to the City of Brotherly Love. Not when Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, and, of course, Justin Crawford, are due for more appearances this coming season.

Ipso facto, it was no hard feelings for Bader and the Phillies after the outfielder signed a two-year, $20.5 million deal with the San Francisco Giants on Monday. Bader shared a message of support and trust with several of his former teammates, mentioning first baseman Bryce Harper, catcher JT Realmuto, the latter of whom was re-signed last week, shortstop Trea Turner, and DH Kyle Schwarber by name.

He also gave a shoutout to the team's brain trust, shouting out the club's owner, manager, hitting coach, and team president in a highly professional message that could indicate a potential future for Bader beyond his time in the Bay Area.

“I’ll just say this now: My time in Philadelphia was probably some of the best baseball I’ve ever been a part of. That was the most incredible fanbase I ever had the opportunity to play in front of for a couple months. You go around that locker room, and I don’t want to leave anybody out. But you talk about Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, those are guys you just have so much respect for. The way I put it is they sit at a different table in the major leagues. The energy they bring, the talent they have, their level of production, their level of consistency. Getting to share a locker room with those guys is something I will remember forever," Bader said on The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

“And you talk about the front office and some personnel. Rob Thomson, Kevin Long, John Middleton brought his energy every single day whenever he was at the ballpark. It’s just a fantastic ownership group. Dave Dombrowski every single day, whether it was on the road or before and after the game. It’s just so many amazing people that I got an opportunity to share baseball with and share the game with and share a locker room with that, just an amazing amazing experience. Kind of using that to fuel that I really did want to find a home.”

Harrison Bader Left the Door Open to Return to the Phillies Someday

Bader crossed his I's and dotted his T's with his highly classy sendoff. That was likely by design.

Bader's representation knew better than to burn the bridge with the franchise with which he played his best baseball. During the 50 games he was in Philly for, Bader had the only season he ever had a .800-plus OPS, and also had a career-high batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage.

If he never gets a look from the five other teams he played for or the 24 other teams he hasn't, Bader has a home in Philadelphia.