Phillies Being Overlooked in NL East Race Against Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a remarkable job of turning their season around after starting 9-19 and firing then-manager Rob Thomson. Even after their 4-1 loss to the last-place New York Mets on Thursday, they hold a 54-44 record and are just 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who are in first place in the National League East but have been struggling.

There is a growing feeling among some that the Phillies will not only overtake the Braves and finish first in the division, but that they are perhaps the biggest challenger to the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, at least in the National League.

But leapfrogging the Braves won't be easy, if for no other reason than the fact that five-time All-Star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. seems to be nearing a return from a hamstring strain that he suffered several weeks ago. Philadelphia also has some difficult opponents coming up, including the Dodgers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and the Braves themselves.

In a recent ESPN article, the Phillies were categorized as a "Tier 2" team, making them one of the largest threats to the "Big Four," which consists of the Dodgers, Braves, Rays and Milwaukee Brewers. This article gave the team only a 26.7% chance of winning the NL East title at the end of the regular season.

Phillies have what it takes to chase down Braves in the standings

Jul 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tim Mayza (37) celebrates with catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How does Philadelphia jump into the top tier? Jesse Rogers outlined what needs to happen, and it does sound at least somewhat realistic, despite the low probability of winning the division.

"Stay on the path they're on," Rogers wrote. "Atlanta came back to the pack recently while the Phillies surged, creating a fun race down the stretch for the NL East crown. Though the Phillies have big names in their lineup, everything runs through that starting staff. Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo match up well against the Braves' Chris Sale and whoever comes in behind him. If I'm a Braves fan, I'm nervous, very nervous."

While Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo have been pitching well, there are some holes in the Phillies' pitching staff, both in terms of starters and relief pitchers. Aaron Nola has had some weak performances, and Sanchez has done poorly on the road.

In addition, the team needs help in the outfield with Adolis Garcia out for the season due to a lat injury, in addition to a right-handed batting threat.

Dave Dombrowski needs to be aggressive ahead of trade deadline

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rogers seems optimistic that Philadelphia will make a move before the Aug. 3 trade deadline to upgrade its roster.

"Well, I'm sure Dave Dombrowski will sit on his hands at the trade deadline and ignore what could be the team's last great chance at a championship. OK, that might be both a lie and an exaggeration: We know Dombrowski will be aggressive at the end of the month and the team isn't necessarily constructed to fall apart just yet. But they are getting older so expect a big move for a bat as well as a back-end reliever. It's World Series or bust in Philly."

Wheeler, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are getting deep into their 30s, and no one can say with any certainty how much more high-level play any of the three have left in them. Wheeler has said he will retire at the end of his current contract, which runs through next season, and that means this could be his final Major League Baseball go-around, since 2027 could be lost to a lockout.

The time is now for the Phillies. Even if there is a 2027 season, and even if Wheeler, Harper and Schwarber will still be All-Stars next year, the attitude throughout the Delaware Valley region needs to be that there is no tomorrow.

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