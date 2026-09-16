3 Phillies Pitchers Who Need To Step up for Jesus Luzardo

The Philadelphia Phillies were smart to play it safe with starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo, who was experiencing some tightness in his shoulder and was scratched from his start this past weekend against the Atlanta Braves.

However, things didn’t improve as much as he or the team was hoping for, which has led to him being placed on the injured list. In a race against time, the Phillies are hopeful that he will be ready to go for a postseason start, as his regular season is effectively over at this point.

Alas, there is still work to do when it comes to clinching a playoff spot. Philadelphia is a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for the No. 1 spot in the National League Wild Card standings and one game ahead of the San Diego Padres.

To hold onto that spot, they will need these pitchers to step up with Luzardo sidelined for the time being.

3. Andrew Painter

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies need to have contingency plans in place in case Luzardo isn’t ready to go whenever they start the playoffs, likely in the Wild Card Round. Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler will assuredly get the ball the first two games, but after that, they will need help.

Aaron Nola has earned the No. 3 spot with how he has performed the last few months. But Andrew Painter needs to be prepared as well. He is scheduled for two more regular season starts, against the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays, and needs to continue building positive momentum.

Painter has been much better since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and has to keep throwing the ball well because of the massive void that has been created in the rotation.

2. Spot Starter

Sep 12, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tim Mayza (37) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Luzardo was a late scratch against the Braves, it was Tim Mayza who was called upon to make the start. He was excellent, throwing three shutout innings before Brooks Raley was called upon and got hit hard.

Mayza would very well make the final two starts in Luzardo’s projected spot, but whoever is called upon will be under some pressure. Given the futility of the Philadelphia relief staff as of late, bullpen games are going to be tough to navigate.

The relievers have to step up in these games to help get the Phillies into the playoffs. Kyle Backhus, who was called up to take Luzardo’s spot on the roster, has one start made this season and could get the nod as well.

Fans would assuredly love to see Gage Wood get the late-season promotion and fill that spot.

1. Cristopher Sanchez

Sep 15, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An NL Cy Young Award candidate, Cristopher Sanchez has hit a bit of a rough patch in his last few starts. He was hit hard by the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs at Citizens Bank Park.

In his most recent outing, he was charged with five earned runs after Jonathan Bowlan entered the game with runners on and promptly served up a three-run home run. It is the third consecutive outing he has given up at least three earned runs and the fourth time in the last five.

Philadelphia needs him to get back to being the ace he is capable of being to get the team over the finish line into the playoffs.

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