Jesus Luzardo Making Positive Progression in Return to Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies had to overcome a major obstacle in the last few turns through their starting rotation, with Jesus Luzardo getting hurt.

He threw the first complete game of his career, a shutout to boot, against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 7 to keep the Phillies in the National League East race. Unfortunately, that was the last time he took the mound for the team.

He was scratched from his next start, which was scheduled for Sept. 12, because of stiffness in his left throwing shoulder. While it didn’t seem to be a serious ailment at the time, Luzardo landed on the injured list a few days later, putting him in a race against the clock to get ready for a potential playoff appearance.

The Phillies still have a little bit of work to do to clinch a Wild Card spot, but if they do participate in the postseason, the odds of Luzardo being able to take the mound and help them out are increasing by the day.

Jesus Luzardo progressing well in rehab

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic on X, Luzardo was able to play catch for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday; the first time he threw at all was at Citi Field before Philadelphia beat the New York Mets on Sunday.

The next step for him will be throwing from a mound, which is expected to happen very soon. Gelb shared that it could be as soon as tomorrow, as everything is trending in a positive direction in his rehab.

While interim manager Don Mattingly has not shown his hand about what role Luzardo would have upon returning, as he could be used out of the bullpen or as a starter, having him available in any capacity is a major boost for the team.

Jesús Luzardo played catch today for a fourth straight day. He’s expected to throw from a mound very soon, possibly tomorrow. Everything continues to trend in a positive direction. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 23, 2026

He hasn’t made a relief appearance since 2021 with the Oakland Athletics before he was traded to the Miami Marlins, so it would certainly be a bit of an adjustment coming out of the bullpen. But whatever can help the team win, he will be willing to do.

The injury put a bit of a damper on what has been a career season for the talented lefty after signing a five-year, $135 million extension with the franchise. He has a 14-5 record across 29 starts with a 2.87 ERA in 178.2 innings, striking out 221 batters and producing a 6.4 bWAR.

Luzardo was an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2026, and getting him back on the mound would be great news for the Phillies.