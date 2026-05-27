Justin Crawford Exhibiting Struggles in Key Area With Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have done a great job clawing back into the playoff picture, turning around their season after a brutal start.

However, for the team to sustain their success, there have to be some improvements in the lineup. Their performance against left-handed pitching by right-handed batters has been pitiful this year.

Unfortunately, it isn’t the only area of concern offensively. The Phillies aren’t going to give up on center fielder Justin Crawford, but without improved production, he could find himself on the bench with more regularity.

Adjusting to the Major Leagues isn’t an easy thing to do, which he is finding out. Crawford is mired in a brutal slump, getting only one hit in his last 26 at-bats, which has dropped his slash line to .235/.304/.346.

Justin Crawford struggling to keep ball off the ground

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) hits a single against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On a positive note, he isn’t being overmatched at the plate, evidenced by his 19.6% strikeout rate, which is below the league average. Where the problem lies is that when he makes contact, he is pounding the ball into the ground with regularity.

According to FanGraphs, Crawford has a ground ball rate of 61.5% through May 25. He is the only player in the MLB with a ground ball rate of at least 60%, which is putting him on the precipice of a group no player wants to be in.

As shared by Anthony Dabbundo, there have been only seven hitters in the MLB who have qualified for leaderboards with a ground ball rate of at least 60%. Only one of them, Wilson Ramos in 2019, had a wRC+ at or above the league average, with a 105.

Raimel Tapia was the most recent player to have a ground ball rate that high in 2021, and he had a wRC+ of 75. The other players on the list are Isiah Kiner-Falefa in 2020, Ian Desmond in 2018, Tim Anderson in 2021, Howie Kendrick in 2016 and Eric Hosmer in 2018.

Justin Crawford is in the midst of a 1-for-26 stretch. His OPS is now down to .650



His groundball rate sits at 62.9%. He's the only qualified hitter above 59% in MLB



There are only seven other hitters since 2016 to qualify with GB Rates above 60%



2021 Raimel Tapia (75 wRC+)… — Anthony Dabbundo (@AnthonyDabbundo) May 26, 2026

Crawford’s wRC+ is currently 85. His OPS+ is 80, and his Rbat+ is 76; all three of which are below the league average. He is never going to hit for much power, so it will be interesting to see what adjustments are made.

Leaning into the skill set that he possesses and learning from Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chander Simpson could be a course of action. He is just under the 60% threshold for groundballs, but is making a much bigger impact than Crawford with the bat.

Simpson’s average exit velocity and hard hit rates are well below the league average, and he doesn’t have a home run yet this season. Despite that, he has been given some opportunities as the Rays’ leadoff man and has helped the team to a blazing hot start in 2026.