Kyle Schwarber Impressed With Phillies Teammate’s Approach at the Plate

For the Philadelphia Phillies to make one final push for the postseason, whether it be for the National League East title or a Wild Card spot, they are going to rely on Bryce Harper and need him to be locked in and at the top of his game.

As of late, Harper has been getting the job done at the plate, batting .327 with a .470 on-base percentage over his last 30 games. He recently had a 35-game on-base streak, which came to an end last week.

Since Luis Arraez joined the team on August 4, Harper is slashing .322/.471/.463 with three homers, eight doubles, 14 RBI, 18 runs, 34 walks and a .934 OPS.

Harper drew 37 walks during his on-base streak and has 102 walks total in 2026, the most in all of baseball. His career-high for walks in a season is 130, which he accomplished with the Washington Nationals in 2018.

Bryce Harper has met personal goal of drawing more walks

Sep 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts in the direction of the Houston Astros dugout during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 33-year-old hasn’t walked 100+ times in a season since 2021, and he will finish the season with a mark among his career-bests. He entered the season with a goal to walk more, and he’s done exactly that this year.

Teammate Kyle Schwarber has taken notice of Harper’s approach and how well he’s played since the acquisition of Arraez, which also included Harper’s positional switch back to the outfield.

“He’s obviously a massive piece of what we do,” Schwarber said, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “When you’re getting a really good version of him — which, sure, we all know the extra-base hits, the damage — it’s all going to be there. But then you get the extra piece of the walk, working the pitcher, grinding. It adds just a whole other element, right?”

A key thing for Harper is that he trusts the next guy behind him, and the guy after that, and so on. He doesn’t feel the pressure to do it all on his own.

“It’s not like just saying like it’s all on him, right?” Schwarber said. “When he’s at his best, it’s like, there’s obviously going to be so many good things that are going to be coming for the guys behind him.”

Kyle Schwarber impressed by Bryce Harper

Sep 9, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his grand slam with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies have several talented players on their roster and in their lineup, with Harper right in the middle of it all day in and day out. He has played every game so far this season for Philadelphia, with his goal to play all 162 games which he has yet to do in his career.

Schwarber spoke more about how Harper doesn’t try to do too much at the plate and stays within himself.

“He stays behind it, stays through it, gets a hit into right-center field,” Schwarber said. “RBI, right? It’s a tough pitch. So those tell you different things. This guy is obviously, one, seeing it great. But also, he’s just being able to stay with himself, and he’s taking what the game gives him. And, when people do that, it gets dangerous.”

Schwarber added, “He looks locked in.”

He’s locked in, indeed. It’s safe to say that Harper’s mentality and focus feed off the rest of the guys, which will be essential as the team looks to make one final push to the postseason.