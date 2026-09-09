Phillies Shake up Defensive Alignment With Bryce Harper at DH

The Philadelphia Phillies were unable to get a victory over the Houston Astros in the first matchup of their three-game set, losing 6-5.

It didn’t cost them a game in the standings, as the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Atlanta Braves, but their Tragic Number when it comes to chasing them down in the National League East shrank.

Looking to get back on track, the Phillies will be sending Cristopher Sanchez to the mound in Game 2, and he will be opposed by Hunter Brown. The lineup that will be looking to give Sanchez support looks vastly different, with interim manager Don Mattingly going with a different look.

This is a lineup that he has not yet used this season. Bryce Harper, who has a goal set to play in all 162 games this year, is in the lineup once again at his customary No. 3 spot, but is handling designated hitter duties.

Where are Phillies starting Kyle Schwarber?

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia is making a concerted effort to ensure that he gets necessary rest so that his knee pain management is bearable. There are days built into the plan where he will be the designated hitter, which means another defensive alignment and Kyle Schwarber using a glove for a rare occurrence.

The normal designated hitter will be batting leadoff and playing first base for only the sixth time in 2026. That means Alec Bohm is heading to the bench to start this one. Schwarber has been on fire, recording a hit in four straight games, the first three of which he hit a home run.

Batting second and playing shortstop is Trea Turner, who is showing some signs of life. He has a hit in five straight games and nine out of the last 11.

Harper is in the No. 3 hole with second baseman Luis Arraez behind him batting cleanup again. Playing third base and batting fifth is Bryson Stott. With a righty on the mound, Brandon Marsh is batting sixth and playing left field.

Another change that will be welcomed by the fans is Justin Crawford batting seventh and playing center field. He has been improving throughout his rookie campaign, and it is nice to see him getting a chance higher up in the order.

Batting eighth and playing catcher is J.T. Realmuto. Rounding out the lineup, in a bit of a surprise move, is Bryan De La Cruz. He has certainly played well enough to warrant a little extra playing time, and getting an opportunity against a right-handed starter has been a rare occurrence for him, with Harper receiving the bulk of the action in right field.

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