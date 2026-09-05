Bryce Harper Put Himself on Pace To Make Phillies History

The Philadelphia Phillies underwent quite the turnaround in August, with several players up and down the roster stepping up to compensate for the few teammates who are struggling.

One of the leaders, unsurprisingly, has been Bryce Harper. He voiced time and time again that he was willing to move back to the outfield if it meant helping the team win, and he stuck by his word. When Luis Arraez was acquired from the San Francisco Giants and a defensive shuffle occurred, Harper went back to the grass.

Despite there being talks of nagging knee pain from going out there, he has yet to miss a game this season, getting closer and closer to achieving his goal of playing in all 162. Designated hitter days are worked into the schedule because it is imperative to keep his bat in the lineup.

Harper has been on fire the last few weeks, with his production at the plate increasing with his move to the outfield. Having Arraez behind him in the lineup has certainly been beneficial as well, helping put him on pace to make some franchise history.

Bryce Harper on pace to match impressive Phillies history

Aug 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) hits a single during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This most recent surge has Harper with an OPS over .900; he was at .903 entering play on Sept. 4. Should he remain at .900 or higher, he will become only the third player in Phillies history to hit that plateau at 33 years of age or older.

As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), the only players to do it are Jim Thome and Mike Schmidt. Thome accomplished it in 2004, while Schmidt did it five times in 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987. With 22 games left in the regular season, Harper certainly has a chance at joining those two Hall of Famers to accomplish this feat.

He currently leads the MLB with 100 walks. His .394 on-base percentage is now first in the National League. Harper is riding a 35-game on-base streak, putting up some numbers normally seen only in a video game.

Bryce Harper has been on fire for more than a month

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hits an RBI double in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During that stretch, he has a .347/.500/.587 slash line with six home runs, nine doubles, one triple and 19 RBI. He has drawn 37 walks and struck out only 29 times, showing incredible strike zone recognition and doing a great job of laying off pitches outside the zone, taking what opposing pitchers give him.

Since Arraez was inserted into the lineup as the cleanup hitter behind him, his numbers have been even better. In 27 games, during which the team has gone 19-7, he has a .363/.528/.538 slash line. He has drawn 32 walks and struck out 21 times in that span.

With Harper locked in to this extent, and his teammates following suit, Philadelphia is a much more dangerous team. Keeping this up through the end of September, joining Thome and Schmidt in that group, would bode well for the team’s outlook heading into the playoffs.

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