Phillies Star Kyle Schwarber Returns to Lineup Against Guardians

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for their weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, and they will be getting a nice boost for their batting order.

Earlier in the week, the Phillies were unable to keep their series-winning streak alive after being defeated two games to one against the Cincinnati Reds. A really bad performance once again by Aaron Nola resulted in the team losing in the finale, costing them a seventh straight series win.

Despite the loss to the Reds, this is a team that is playing much better of late. Following their (9-19) start to the campaign, the Phillies are (16-6) since, and right at the .500 mark at (25-25).

On Friday, the team will be sending one of the best pitchers in baseball to the mound in Cristopher Sanchez. As their left-handed ace, he has yet to allow a run this month and is coming off a complete game shutout in his last start. With an ERA below 2.00, he is one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, and the team will be hoping for him to set the tone in this one.

While Philadelphia should be happy about having Sanchez on the hill, they will also be seeing their star slugger return from an illness to the lineup.

Phillies Get Boost With Schwarber Returning

Today’s Phillies lineup vs. the Guardians:



Turner 6

Schwarber DH

Harper 3

Bohm 5

Marsh 7

García 9

Stott 4

Realmuto 2

Crawford 8



Sánchez LHP — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) May 22, 2026

Following not being in the starting lineup for the entire series against the Reds, it is good to see that Schwarber is back for Philadelphia. Prior to the stomach illness, he was playing at an extremely high level and went on a stretch of hitting nine home runs in eight games.

Following the hot stretch, Schwarber is up to 20 home runs now and is on pace to challenge some of the all-time marks in that category. While there is a lot of season to go, the star slugger has been excellent.

Furthermore, while getting Schwarber back is key, the team will continue to have the red-hot Alec Bohm batting cleanup for them. The former All-Star is on an 11-game hitting streak, and his increased production has helped the lineup overall.

With this being a matchup against the very talented Gavin Williams, the lineup will have to be on their game. Don Mattingly will be deploying what is arguably his best unit tonight against Williams, and the team will be hoping to start out the series with a win.