Phillies Now Getting the Luis Arraez They Thought They Acquired

The biggest move the Philadelphia Phillies made ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year was acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez and right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants.

It was an outside-the-box acquisition bringing on Arraez. The Phillies were in search of a right-handed hitting outfielder to round out their lineup. Instead, they landed on a left-handed hitting infielder.

While not an ideal fit schematically, given that multiple players have shuffled around defensively, this move was made primarily with his potential offensive impact in mind. Philadelphia is a slugging team that struggled to get on base consistently and had few answers against left-handed pitching.

Arraez could help in all of those areas, and after a brutal 0-for-16 stretch that diminished his numbers early in his Phillies tenure, he has found his stride again at the plate, looking more like the player Philadelphia thought it was getting.

Luis Arraez has caught fire for Phillies

Aug 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arraez is riding a seven-game hitting streak, which speaks volumes to how important he is to the team’s success. The Phillies are riding a six-game winning streak, looking like a completely different offense with their new second baseman thriving in the cleanup spot.

During his hitting streak, Arraez has produced a .400/.419/.567 slash line in 31 plate appearances, hitting two doubles and one home run. He has been a run-producing machine with five runs scored and six RBI.

He has recorded multiple hits in three out of those seven games, doing a great job of knocking in his teammates who are getting on base ahead of him while simultaneously setting the table for players behind him in the order, such as Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm, who are taking full advantage.

True to his nature, he has struck out only once during that seven-game stretch and has drawn only one walk. He continually puts pressure on the opposing defense with his ability to put the ball in play.

Phillies offense has been clicking during win streak

Aug 16, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm (28) celebrates his three-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with infielder Bryce Harper (3) and infielder Bryson Stott (5) during the sixth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Arraez swinging such a hot bat, the Philadelphia lineup becomes all the more dangerous. He is offering protection to Bryce Harper that he has not had in a while, currently riding a 23-game on-base streak, during which he has drawn 23 walks. Harper has drawn at least one walk in nine straight games and is now up to 91 for the season.

With Trea Turner struggling in August, pressure is on the rest of the team to step up their production, and more often than not, they are answering the call.

With their offensive production on the rise in August, with Arraez playing a major part in that, the Phillies look like a much more dangerous team.

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