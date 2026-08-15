Why Phillies President Dave Dombrowski 'Settled' for Luis Arraez

As the Aug. 3 Major League Baseball trade deadline approached, the Philadelphia Phillies needed to do something and do it quickly.

They had entered the All-Star break just two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League West, but after losing 10 of their next 13 games, the pressure and urgency got tighter and heavier.

They needed pitching help, especially for their bullpen, and they needed a reliable outfielder who was a right-handed hitting threat. They ended up trading for Luis Arraez, an infielder who bats left-handed, which raised some questions about the thinking of executive Dave Dombrowski.

Dombrowski has a history and reputation for being aggressive in terms of making personnel moves, and this trade was a prime example. It created a ripple effect throughout the Phillies' roster -- Bryce Harper moved from first base to right field, and a couple of other position players also changed positions to make room for Arraez at second base.

Dave Dombrowski dishes on Luis Arraez acqusition

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) celebrates after getting on base Aug. 13, 2026 at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per The Athletic, Dombrowski explained why he went with Arraez instead of someone else who could've slid in more seamlessly into Philadelphia's roster.

“When you look at a right-handed hitting outfielder, as far as an everyday guy that would be a force in the middle of the lineup, we could not find one out there,” Dombrowski said. “There were guys that we liked that we thought would make us better, but they were almost all platoon guys. … We just couldn’t find that guy. And then you start saying, ‘OK, well, how are we going to make our offense better?’”

The executive felt that Arraez, a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, was the man to make the team's offense better.

“We just couldn’t find that guy that was available that we thought was a legitimate upgrade of our club — but we felt that Arraez was,” Dombrowski said. “And then how could we make it work? Well, that’s when all the other conversations came into play. But we really explored all of the different markets.”

So far, Arraez hasn't upgraded the club the way Dombrowski may have expected him to. He's batting just .244 and has a meager on-base percentage of .255 in 10 games with Philadelphia, and in those 10 games, Philly has gone 5-5. Overall, the team is now 65-58 and is nine games behind the Braves, and it is looking more and more likely that it can kiss its chances of finishing first in the division goodbye.

Phillies need Luis Arraez to break out of slump

Aug 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts after a called strike during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies ended Thursday clinging to the final wild-card playoff spot in the National League, just half a game ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The San Diego Padres, who are half a game ahead of the Phillies in the wild-card chase, have won five games in a row and just swept the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in the National League.

In 105 prior games with the San Francisco Giants this year, Arraez logged 43 runs batted in, and he recorded a stellar .324 batting average and an .801 OPS. He still leads the National League with a .316 batting average this season. Last year, he batted .292 and had 61 RBIs, plus a National League-high 181 hits.

It's one thing to move a player like Harper from first base to right field, especially when he manned right field effectively in the past for years. But when Alec Bohm and Bryson Scott also have to switch defensive positions to accommodate Arraez, especially in the middle of the season and when the team is struggling, it becomes a risk that some will inevitably question.

If Philadelphia had started to heat up shortly after that trade -- or if they get hot later this summer and end the season with genuine momentum, perhaps this trade will look like a genius move in retrospect. But in the meantime, fans in the City of Brotherly Love -- perhaps the hardest fan base in all of American sports to please or impress -- seem to feel a bit queasy about whether this will all work out.

There is no doubting the team's star power, and there is no doubting Dombrowski's willingness and chutzpah to make moves that upgrade his team's firepower. Now it is on the players to deliver as we move deeper into the dog days of summer.

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