Why Bryce Harper's Position Change Following Luis Arraez Trade Won't Be Long Term

PHILADELPHIA -- The trade for Luis Arraez isn't possible without Bryce Harper moving to right field.

Harper acknowledged he told the front office he would make the switch to right field if the Phillies would add a bat by the trade deadline, something he's been open to a few years now.

If the move was right, Harper was going to return to the outfield.

"I know everyone thinks it's crap when I say it, but it's not," Harper said to Phillies On SI. "Any chance we have an opportunity to win, I'd do anything for this organization. They know that."

Harper is going to move from first base to right field with Arraez going to play second base. The Phillies are doing an entire shuffling of the infield. Bryson Stott is going to third base and Alec Bohm to first base.

The Phillies did not talk to Trea Turner about a move from shortstop. They made an organizational decision to keep Turner there this season.

Things will change in 2027. Harper has been open to the move to the outfield for years, but this is a temporary solution.

"At 33, this is the best I've felt in a long time," Harper said. "I feel healthy, I feel strong. I may need to get my arm going more...Probably going to take a couple weeks (to) long toss, arm care,a ll that kind of stuff.

"It's definitely gonna take some time to get back out there and get a routine with it again. I don't think it's gonna be easy or hard, or anything else."

The long-term plan for Harper

Aug 2, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper wouldn't respond when asked if he's taken fly balls in the outfield over the past four years. He brought is outfield glove last week if the Phillies made a move, so he's anticipated this coming.

The Phillies are comfortable with Harper at first base, and plan to keep him there long term. Bohm is playing first base for the rest of the season, but he'll be a free agent after the year.

The plan is for Harper to slide back into first base for the 2027 season. Haper has also admitted he loves first base and he's comfortable there.

"I don't have to do that," Harper said. "It's something I'm doing just for the team. I wanna win. You guys know that, I wanna win more than anybody."

This is a three-month stint for Harper at right field. This improves the power in the outfield, even if the Phillies have some defensive questions in the infield. Stott has only played 10 career games at third base in professional baseball (majors and minors), while Turner has struggled at shortstop this year. Bohm's value also diminishes at first base, but this is the three-month plan.

The Phillies are trying this out in hopes of an October run. They settled on a Brandon Marsh platoon in left field with Bryan De La Cruz and a center field platoon with Derek Hill and Justin Crawford. Harper will be the everyday player in right field.

While the situation is awkward, this is the way.

"I think Dave (Dombrowski) has done a good job," Harper said. "I've said it's going to take the right guy and the right position to do it."