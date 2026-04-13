4 Phillies Takeaways From Series Loss Against Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies returned home to Citizens Bank Park for a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks after a disappointing performance against the San Francisco Giants to close out their road trip.

The Phillies were shut out in the final two games by the Giants, going 20 innings without a run. It was snapped immediately in the bottom of the first against the Diamondbacks, but there are still major concerns with their offense.

Every contest was a one-run game, which can be frustrating because one play going differently could have changed the outcome. Alas, Philadelphia went 1-2 against their National League West foe, and there was plenty to take away from the performance.

Bryce Harper is on a tear

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) advances to third against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As a whole, the Phillies' offense has been disappointing. At the start of the season, Bryce Harper certainly wasn’t helping the cause, but right now, he is the only player getting the job done at the plate.

He is on fire, producing a .500/.583/1.000 slash line in 10 at-bats, drawing two walks against Arizona. His power stroke is on full display, recording another three extra-base hits with two doubles and a home run.

Harper had three of the team's 11 RBI as well in the series.

Offensive inconsistencies

Apr 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after flying out against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As noted earlier, Philadelphia entered the series with the Diamondbacks on a brutal scoreless streak. It was nice to see them snap it immediately in the bottom of the first in Game 1, but then they went 10 straight innings without scoring again.

Four runs were scored in the bottom of the third, but they didn’t manage to scratch a run across at any other point. It was more of the same in Game 3, scoring all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Arizona held the Phillies scoreless in 23 out of 26 innings; they need to find more consistency than that to get on track.

Andrew Painter thrives behind an opener

Apr 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The rookie phenom looked great in his debut against the Washington Nationals before struggling in his second appearance against San Francisco. Manager Rob Thomson decided to switch things up for his third start.

Zach Pop was used as the opener for two innings, with Painter piggybacking off him. It got the job done, as Painter fired five effective innings, allowing only three hits and one walk for one earned run while striking out seven.

Jose Alvarado's struggles continue

Mar 5, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at BayCare Ballpark. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In the early going, Philadelphia’s bullpen has been a strength for the team. But the struggles of Jose Alvarado have hurt them when his number has been called. And the series against the Diamondbacks was lost on his arm.

Called upon to pitch the eighth inning, he managed to record only one out but allowed two hits and was charged with two earned runs in what ended up being a 4-3 loss.

Alvarado has made eight appearances and given up runs in three of them. In five of them, he hasn’t even worked a full inning, so surrendering eight runs, seven of which have been earned, gives him a brutal 12.60 ERA in the early going.