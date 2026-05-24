Phillies' Bryce Harper Discusses Possibility of Being in Home Run Derby

As the Philadelphia Phillies try to work their way back into contention, the team has been relying on some key players to lead the way.

After the terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have been much better of late. This was a team that looked like a mess to begin the year, but things have started to fall into place.

The slow start certainly caused a lot of panic, but they have worked their way back nicely. With the team performing better, it comes as no surprise that some of their best players have been leading the way.

Philadelphia's improvement has correlated with Zack Wheeler coming off the injured list and creating a dynamic one-two punch with Cristopher Sanchez in the rotation. Also, the lineup that really struggled to begin the year has had some of their stars really carry them. One of those players is Bryce Harper.

Bryce Harper recently spoke with Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer about potentially doing the Home Run Derby.

“I won’t do [the Derby] if I’m not an All-Star. I just want to be an All-Star, first and foremost. And I want to be healthy. I’m going to take health into consideration, big time, because I feel great right now, and I don’t want to screw that up. So we’ll see.”

Should Harper Participate?

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) on deck against the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With the All-Star Game being in Philadelphia this year, the team will be hoping to have a number of players in the Mid-Summer Classic. While the team is focused on winning games right now, their improved play has been sparked by a number of players who are playing at a high level.

In their lineup, Harper is certainly one of those guys. So far this season, he has slashed .277/.364/.532 with 12 home runs and 31 RBI in 52 games played. It has been a really strong campaign for Harper, who has been able to remain healthy so far and with an OPS at nearly .900, is playing at a high level.

If he does indeed make the All-Star team, it would be great to see him in the Home Run Derby once again. Furthermore, even though it is rare to see two players from the same team in the event, Kyle Schwarber is another natural pick to be in the event. Since it is in Philadelphia, it seems likely that at least one of them would participate in the event. If that ends up being the case, they will certainly have the crowd behind them.