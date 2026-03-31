Phillies Top Prospect Not Making Much Progress in Return From Injury

While the injury updates on ace Zack Wheeler and right-handed reliever Orion Kerkering have been promising in recent days, the Phillies' top prospect continues to make slow progress.

Aidan Miller, sidelined since the start of spring training by lower back soreness, still has not swung a bat, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Monday.

Miller, rated by MLB Pipeline as the sport's No. 23 prospect, is still limited to throwing and catching with no hitting. Progress has been slow. He dealt with back issues late last season at Triple-A as well after tearing the cover off the ball in the second half. Miller hit .356 with 16 doubles and six home runs in his final 173 plate appearances of 2025. He was going to play in the Arizona Fall League but didn't because of his back.

It's been an unfortunate setback for such a key piece of the Phillies' organization. There is still plenty of time this season for the 21-year-old Miller to get healthy, get at-bats and get back on track, but he hasn't even had his own version of spring training yet. He's a ways away from making his season debut.

In the meantime, the Phillies signed veteran shortstop Sergio Alcantara last week and assigned him to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to further fill out the left side of their infield.

Miller has played shortstop in the minor leagues to this point but could end up cracking the majors at third base if he steps in for free-agent-to-be Alec Bohm next season. First things first, though, Miller just needs to get on the field and stay healthy.

Gabriel Rincones Jr.

Progress had been similarly slow for power-hitting lefty corner outfield prospect Gabriel Rincones Jr., but he is now doing everything other than play in games. No timetable has been provided for when that will be but it shouldn't be too far off.

Rincones has dealt with knee tendinitis since the offseason and received a PRP injection in December. He impressed last spring with his left-handed pop and could have been in play for a bench job out of camp this year but was unable to participate. He still has a chance to contribute in the majors this season if he gets healthy and the Phillies suffer an outfield injury.

Max Lazar

Right-handed reliever Max Lazar was in the World Baseball Classic with Team Israel but left early with a left oblique strain. He's on the 15-day IL.

Lazar is in Clearwater and will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. He was one of a dozen relievers in play for the final few spots in the Phillies' bullpen out of camp. Those spots were claimed by right-hander Zach Pop and lefties Tim Mayza and Kyle Backhus. One of those three will be the corresponding move when Kerkering is activated in the next two weeks.

Lazar made 47 appearances for the Phillies the last two seasons and 31 were scoreless. When he's healthy, he'll likely report to Triple-A but could be a call-up later this year if/when the Phillies' bullpen is taxed and in need of a fresh arm.