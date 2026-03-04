Bryce Harper Sure Seems Locked in Earlier Than Usual

If Tuesday's warm-up game was any indication, Bryce Harper could be batting second with Kyle Schwarber in the cleanup spot for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, the two Phillies sandwiching Aaron Judge.

The Harper-Judge duo made its presence felt all three times through the order Tuesday in Arizona against the San Francisco Giants. Harper doubled Bobby Witt Jr. to third in the first inning and both scored on a Judge single. Harper lined out ahead of a Judge walk in the third inning. And Harper hit a two-run single in front of a Judge single in the fifth.

Bryce Harper hits a double in his first at-bat with Team USA! pic.twitter.com/x2d7ryn9hp — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) March 3, 2026

The Phillies' first baseman exited before the bottom of the fifth. Schwarber went 0-for-2 with a walk and reliever Brad Keller did not appear in the game.

The week ahead

Team USA plays another warm-up game in Scottsdale on Wednesday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies. Thursday is a workout and media day for the U.S., and then the tournament begins on Friday. Team USA's first actual WBC game is at 8 p.m. Friday against Brazil with Logan Webb on the mound.

"It happens quick," Harper said on Saturday before leaving Phillies camp. "You'd better hurry up and flip it because it's going to be really tough. Guys are going to come in ready to go, pitchers will be ready to go, guys who have been playing Winter Ball all offseason in Latin American countries.

"It's going to be real and it's going to happen real quick."

Phillie vs. Phillie?

Phillies left-hander and 2025 National League Cy Young runner-up Cristopher Sanchez will be on the bump Friday night for the Dominican Republic against Nicaragua. The limit in pool play is 65 pitches, and after Sanchez' start, the DR coaching staff will communicate with the Phillies to figure out a plan forward that works for both sides.

Harper, Schwarber and Team USA could face Sanchez deeper in the tournament, and they might see another teammate earlier in pool play. Taijuan Walker made a warm-up start Tuesday for Team Mexico against the Diamondbacks and could be lined up to start next on Sunday against Team USA. Nola makes his warm-up start in Clearwater on Wednesday against Team Canada, with his WBC start coming next Wednesday against Mexico.

"I hope I don't face Sanchy," Harper said. "I know Sanchy's probably one of them that we'd face if we make it to the semis. "Those guys, Noles is obviously a possibility. We'll see. It should be a lot of fun. I've faced Noles a couple of times.

"I've never faced Sanchy, not even on a back field. You'd better pick and choose what you want to swing at. His stuff's moving all over the place. One of the best in baseball right now from the left side so it's going to be a tall task."

Locked in early

Harper has gotten his reps in early. He started three games in four days with the Phillies before leaving Florida for Arizona. They were three productive games, too: Harper reached base twice last Wednesday with an RBI double and walk, reached twice more on Thursday with a two-run double and walk, and hit a solo home run Saturday in Dunedin in his final Grapefruit League game for a few weeks.

Even excluding the WBC warm-up game, Harper already has more extra-base hits than he had the prior two springs with the Phillies.

"He looks really good," manager Rob Thomson said. "He's another guy that worked extremely hard in the offseason knowing that he's going to be really competing earlier than he ever has. The last couple of days, his command of the strike zone has been really good, his stroke looks flat and he's barreling up balls. They're going to get a pretty good player."

